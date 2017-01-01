HOT TOPIC
CRISIS AS DOCTORS STRIKEAfya House Sh5bn scam
Newsplex Todays Paper

How Kenyans ushered in the New Year - PHOTOS

There was song and dance as the clock hit midnight.

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 - PHOTOS

First aid officers carry an injured woman at

Dogan news agency says there were two gunmen dressed in Santa Claus outfits.

Burundi minister assassinated - police

Burundi environment minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru

A woman had been arrested following the "assassination".

How Knec beat exam cheats and cartels

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i presents a copy of the KCSE examination report to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa, on December 29, 2016. Present were PS Belio Kipsang (left), Knec chairman George Magoha and acting CEO Mercy Gathigia (right) and Teachers Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia. PHOTO | PSCU

Ministry had to set new exams on realising schools were teaching the one set two years ago.

  • News
    Toast to 2017, the doomsday cults have got it wrong again  
  • News
    Hope and anxiety as key election year 2017 dawns  
  • Politics
    Senate team races against time to collect views on election law  
  • Education
    Despite battle with cancer, girl scores top grade in KSCE  
  • Education
    Universities face dilemma over poor KCSE results  
  • Politics
    John Keen, a man whose life was full of drama  
  • News
    Land remains a big thorn ahead of 2017 polls  
  • Football
    Liverpool's Wijnaldum dents Man City title bid  
  • Buzz
    Bamboozled: What is going on with rapper Bamboo and his visions?  
  • Lifestyle
    Origi’s journey to top flight football  
  • Buzz
    CENTRESTAGE: Scandals 2016  
  • Lifestyle
    WORLD OF FIGURES: How the new tax bands will affect your income in 2017  
  • Lifestyle
    HART: Small but smart New Year goals that will bear fruit  
  • Lifestyle
    This story made me question my unbelief in ghosts  
  • Opinion
    Opinion WARIGI: Let’s be careful even as we give religious leaders secular jobs
  • Opinion
    Opinion MUTIGA: Key to clean election lies in solving party ‘stronghold’ problem
  • Opinion
    Opinion ATWOLI: Manifesto items that Kenyans should look out for
  • Opinion
    Opinion WAMBUGU: How technology liberates and disrupts
  • Newsplex
    Newsplex Kenyans eating less meat than at independence

    • News

    Kenyans face slowdown in economic growth

    Kenyans face slowdown in economic growth

    The government insists it is on top of things and there is nothing to worry about.

    Graduands during the Moi University 32rd graduation ceremony at the main campus in Eldoret on September 22, 2016. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Rare new year resolutions that worked out, and why

    Land remains a big thorn ahead of 2017 polls

    Kenyan envoy to US warns of fraudulent visa websites

    Candidate on Nation scholarship scores A-

    Government bans 89 criminal gangs

    Teachers union chiefs laud Matiang’i efforts

    Naming of spokesman to usher political regrouping

    Former nominated MP Mark Too dead

    LIVE: John Keen's burial ceremony

    Shocking drop in KCSE results as only 141 students score A

    Politics

    The write-up on the rebel with a cause is an extract from unpublished memoirs of the late

    Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Issack Hassan (second right) addresses the media at the agency's offices in Nairobi on May 5, 2016. He is flanked by IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba (second left) and commissioners Kule Galma Godana and Thomas Letangule. Treasury says it could pay commissioners from emergency funds if they voluntarily leave office. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Divergent opinions emerge on outgoing IEBC team's fate

    There is debate on whether they should be barred from taking up public service jobs or not.

    Senate team races against time to collect views on election law

    Key role ‘foreign influence’ plays in 2017 and past polls

    Raila woos elders in bid to beat Uhuru in 2017 polls

    Mudavadi crowned Luhya spokesperson

    Naming of Luhya spokesman under way

    Senate team to hear views until Tuesday

    ODM will not extend application deadline for aspirants

    Business

    The insurer attributed the anticipated profit drop to market-to market fair value on equity

    Julius Kipng’etich, Uchumi chief executive officer. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

    Uchumi delays results release citing lack of proper records

    It is the second postponement of the results announcement by Uchumi this year.

    New milk payment model takes shape

    Why mango trees drop immature fruits

    Looking for dairy cows? Please, keep off brokers

    Crop that is changing lives of Ukambani residents

    Diary of a Poultry Farmer: Beginner’s guide to building a modern,

    My formula for making money from maize

    Alarm as fake plastic rice enters market

    Counties

    Workers stumbled upon the skull on Friday morning.

    Traders

    Attackers torch ODM youth leader's property

    Five adjacent shops also went up in flames during the 4am fire.

    Kidero sacks adviser for misconduct

    Wambora disbands water board after claims of inflated bills

    Police confiscate grenade shells, 111 bullets in Kilifi

    Kilifi graft case moved to Nairobi on CJ directive

    Locals demonstrate against pollution of river

    Union lauds Matiang'i for routing exam cheating in KCSE

    Jambojet admits overbooking, apologises to travellers

    Blogs & Opinion

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.

    EDITORIAL: Why 2017 will not be an easy year for Kenya

    Corruption has cast a long shadow over Kenya in the last year or so.

    OPANGA: Choose next leaders based on job performance

    KANYINGA: A new political settlement is required in Kenya going to 2022

    CHEESEMAN: Kenya in 2016 and the prospects for this year

    KEGORO: New IEBC team holds the key to the country’s destiny

    ODINGA: Why we must rid ourselves of Jubilee in August

    MWAGIRU: AU election to herald major events in 2017

    MUNENE: Kenya caught up in changing global dynamics

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: JOHN KEEN FUNERAL

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: KCSE PERFORMERS

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Christmas Day at Pirates Beach

    Sports

    Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi chases

    Origi’s journey to top flight football

    His dad noticed his talent with the ball at a tender age and, being a soccer star himself, laid

    Willian powers Chelsea to record-equalling win

    Pogba crowns United's late fightback

    Game, set and match: Changawa siblings rule courts - PHOTOS

    Soaring success amidst scandal- PHOTOS

    Mathare beat Leopards in shoot-out to retain crown - PHOTOS

    Police gear up for new campaign in Africa

    Wenger wary of Allardyce reunion

    Education

    Education reforms and medics strike key 2017 aspects

    Education reforms and medics strike key 2017 aspects

    Doctors have vowed to continue with the debilitating strike and a new curriculum is about to be

    Graduands during the Moi University 32rd graduation ceremony at the main campus in Eldoret on September 22, 2016. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Universities face dilemma over poor KCSE results

    With all those who qualify for university education being absorbed by public institutions,

    Two counties likely to take up elite university courses

    National schools produce top 20 KCSE candidates

    Light Academy is Nairobi’s top private school

    Nova Academies open girls' school in Kiambu County

    Colleges to select students directly if Bill becomes law

    University staff issue strike notice over failed CBA

    TSC tells teachers wishing to contest in General Election to resign

    Life & Style

    If you are reading this, then you successfully crossed from 2016 to 2017.

    THAT'S LIFE: Three things to focus on in 2017

    This story made me question my unbelief in ghosts

    Study: Shoulder pain linked to heart disease risk

    HART: Small but smart New Year goals that will bear fruit

    Bamboozled: What is going on with rapper Bamboo and his visions?

    CENTRESTAGE: Scandals 2016

    SHOWBUZZ: Did Khaligraph buy views for Micasa Sucasa