News
Senator rebukes Jubilee MPs for sycophancy
Senator Mong’are said the MPs have done a disservice to Kenyans.
How Mungatana's alleged link to Kilifi Sh51m scam has stoked reactions
Tourism sector upbeat as Sh4.1bn road project starts
What controversial changes in election law mean
Busy schedule for midwife as doctors press on with strike
Digitisation of Lands records to disrupt services
Two-day Aberdare wildfire put out
Politics
Why Raila, Kidero are worried about August elections
Dr Kidero says it is illogical for a leader to transfer voters to the city just to vote.
ODM to back Chebukati for IEBC job
Voter registration kicks off countrywide
Kanu calls meeting to iron out Nasa dispute
Jubilee plans to rig presidential poll: Governor Ruto
Kenneth launches bid for Nairobi gubernatorial seat - VIDEO
Stop insulting ANC leader, Uhuru told
Business
Safaricom valued at more than 9 top NSE firms combined
Safaricom’s market valuation now outstrips the combined capitalisation of the next nine largest
Tea prices start New Year on a high at Mombasa auction
Shrinking credit access set to hit businesses this year
Sleuths given six months to probe graft at Ardhi House
Uchumi begins testing new franchising model
Uchumi accuses group of lying in Nairobi prime land dispute
Lobby calls for stringent tobacco laws
Counties
Kenya’s coast safe for tourists, French envoy says
Schools in Lamu’s Basuba re-open after three years
10,000 IDs in North Rift uncollected
I’ll campaign for Uhuru in Cord areas, says Munya
Mau Mau veterans fear BVR will expose their ‘past crimes’
Court reduces jail term for man convicted of sodomy
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Make hockey great again
Kenyan clubs have proved that they can play against the best and come out on top.
WAFULA: School mental health care plan should be Matiang’i’s next step
KIARII: Unions must rethink their role in industry
WARAH: Kenya goes back to its ‘mating ritual’ with Western donors
EDITORIAL: Early planning will prevent disasters such as drought
EDITORIAL: Give information on el-Adde
NANJIRA: Kenya's media must explain, analyse and put events in context
Sports
Trusted doctors to watch Kenyan runners for doping
The doctors will prepare a monthly report to be sent to the Iaaf medical and anti-doping
Returning Federer basks in 'special moment'
Champs Swamibapa launch title defence on losing note
Ghana begin latest Cup of Nations bid, Egypt return
Heat is on as stars struggle at Aussie Open
Knighthood bulldozes Merchant's Purse
Guardiola concedes defeat in title race
Education
Why universities should not ignore CUE warning
Regulator's chief executive David Some says he is committed to safeguarding university education.
University education standards to dominate chancellors’ convention
Dear Dr Siundu, all that readers want is a well-told story
Did Raila and Ruto learn any lessons from Ghana's democracy?
#DoTheWriteThing: Publishers kick off anti-piracy campaign
It’s highly unlikely number of As can be so few in KCSE
Why reforming universities is no walk in the park
Life & Style
