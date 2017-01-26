HOT TOPIC
Labour court spares KMPDU chiefs jail - VIDEO

Judge grants doctors' union officials five more days to end strike.

IEBC boss Chebukati warns politicians over incitement

Frome left: IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati,

Electoral agency chairman says political parties should respect code of conduct and election

Youths disrupt Raila rally in Changamwe

From left: ODM leaders Hassan Joho, Party leader Raila Odinga and Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi address party supporters at Changamwe Grounds in Mombasa on January 25, 2017. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Young men wave twigs just five metres from the dais, forcing guards to push them away.

Campaign Diary: Where Uhuru, Raila and Mudavadi will be today

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi speaking at a function in Kapsowar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County two weeks ago. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Uhuru heads to Marsabit as Raila returns to Meru County.

    Trump orders work to start on US-Mexico border wall  
    90 Somalis deported from the US  
    Trump's first acts as US president  
    Somalia sets presidential election for Feb. 8  
    Ruto says Jubilee seeking to win by four million votes  
    Anyone planning chaos will be arrested, Uhuru says - VIDEO  
    Residents of drought-stricken areas resort to eating livestock, wild fruit - VIDEO  
    Emotional Lucic-Baroni ends it with a selfie  
    EU considers deal to invest Sh20bn on Mombasa Port  
    Wenger to accept FA charge over touchline row  
    Ghana sweat on fitness of skipper Gyan  
    Illness, injuries didn't stop Venus believing  
    Venus rises again - five facts on the veteran  
    Kenya's long distance star Sally Kipyego now a US citizen  
    Opinion ONYANGO-OBBO: Afcon is not just about football
    Opinion WAMANJI: Get smart with provision of adequate water for agriculture
    Opinion ALUDO: How to make lasting social change
    Opinion NYASANI: Resolve dispute to get doctors back to work
    Newsplex Gender data reveals KCSE grade mix-up

    Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims

    Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims

    US president denies that his plan amounts to a ban on Muslims.

    Chief Justice David Maraga, who has unveiled a

    How CJ Maraga will run Judiciary

    Committee set up to monitor progress of reforms.

    Lost kids: Desperate parents bypassing police

    Facebook tweaks trending topics to limit fake news

    Labour court spares KMPDU chiefs jail - VIDEO

    Kenya ICC pullout Bill faces uncertain future

    Drought threatens wildlife in Maasai Mara reserve

    We are holding talks with striking varsity workers: Matiang’i

    Legislators back calls for tougher punishment for sexual predators

    Why did Issack Hassan keep quiet on double voter registration?: Apollos Machira

    Let Raila produce evidence on his claims: Duale

    President Kenyatta warns leaders against inciting Kenyans

    Voter listing campaign in western Kenya intensifies

    Voter listing campaign in western Kenya intensifies

    Mudavadi is in the region for a four-day "Nasa Kura" campaign.

    Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, who has warned

    Voter registration: Overzealous youths warned

    Some people have been reported using unorthodox means to compel residents to enlist.

    Isiolo leaders worried by 'high' voter transfers

    Uhuru heads to Tharaka-Nithi on vote hunt

    Campaign Diary: Where Uhuru, Raila and Mudavadi will be today

    House team dismisses claim on siphoning Sh2 billion - VIDEO

    Kalonzo, Musila squabble rocks Wiper party - VIDEO

    Lobby sues IEBC over gender rule

    IEBC commissioners elect vice chair

    How China contractors drove Kenyan firms out of mega projects

    How China contractors drove Kenyan firms out of mega projects

    Cheap funding and conditional loans from emerging Asian giant tip scales against Kenyan companies

    Cargo at a Kenya Ports Authority yard in

    EU considers deal to invest Sh20bn on Mombasa Port

    Head of EU Delegation in Kenya says the EU is interested in supporting projects at the port to

    Mombasa Cement to build 36 MW wind farm in Kilifi

    New capital top agenda at Shelter Afrique special Jan 31 meeting

    UK opens visa centre in Mombasa

    Fuel shortage looms as night transport ban sparks protests

    Britain promises better deals with Kenya after EU exit

    510 EABL customers renew claim in botched promotion

    Varsity churns out locally made tablets at Juja plant

    Governor, aspirant clash over voter listing drive

    Governor, aspirant clash over voter listing drive

    Kinyanjui claims that voter registration in Nakuru County has been affected by water shortage.

    Uncollected IDs at Kibera Huduma Centre. Young

    Youth decry delays in ID processing

    Youth claim they are being discriminated against yet they are Kenyan citizens.

    Isiolo leaders worried by 'high' voter transfers

    Building of Nandi’s Koitalel university to start in March

    Thiba dam stalled by wrangles - Uhuru

    Senator Ndiema calls for peace ahead of polls

    Uhuru heads to Tharaka-Nithi on vote hunt

    Teachers decry delayed school title deeds in Laikipia

    Cofek wants Italian restaurant's licence revoked

    EDITORIAL: Victory for democracy in The Gambia

    Celebrations can now begin in West African country.

    EDITORIAL: Welcome bid to solve university funding crisis

    We have to explore different models of generating revenues to secure institutions' future.

    ONYANGO-OBBO: Afcon is not just about football

    WAMANJI: Get smart with provision of adequate water for agriculture

    ALUDO: How to make lasting social change

    NYASANI: Resolve dispute to get doctors back to work

    Let us make all tourism green and clean

    MZEE: Try different model to curb strikes

    KISERO: Enduring lesson from coffee guru on farmers’ companies

    IN PICTURES: Lions hunt buffalo in Maasai Mara

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    IN PICTURES: Jubilee Party smart membership card launch

    Ghana sweat on fitness of skipper Gyan

    Ghana sweat on fitness of skipper Gyan

    Ghana will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarters in Oyem on Sunday.

    Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni films the crowd with her phone following her defeat to Serena Williams of the US in their women's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2017. PHOTO | GREG WOOD |

    Emotional Lucic-Baroni ends it with a selfie

    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni said the Australian Open has left her emotionally drained.

    Wenger to accept FA charge over touchline row

    Illness, injuries didn't stop Venus believing

    Kenya's long distance star Sally Kipyego now a US citizen

    Venus rises again - five facts on the veteran

    Serena, Venus set up dream Australian Open final

    Age-defying Venus ends major final drought

    Cavs still searching after loss to Kings

    Sponsored: Think entrepreneurship, think Edulink International College Nairobi

    Sponsored: Think entrepreneurship, think Edulink International College Nairobi

    We discuss business ideas that can work, and help to find solutions to the challenges that our

    Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a past event. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    We are holding talks with striking varsity workers: Matiang’i

    Dr Matiang'i declines to provide details on the progress of the talks.

    Matiang’i turns eye on TVET, assures govt commitment

    Fewer female teachers in school management positions: report

    Knec to pay exam supervisors this week

    Lecturers say strike still on in push for pay deal

    Learners to benefit from Sh50m scholarship fund

    School fees hitch dims hope for KCPE stars

    David Serem appointed new MKU council chairman

    Does depression boost the risk of cancer death?

    Does depression boost the risk of cancer death?

    The team could not discount that depression may be a result, rather than the cause, of cancer.

    Machakos People’s Park. PHOTO | FILE

    What makes Machakos tick?

    County government’s deliberate efforts to market the town as the place to be bearing fruit, with

    VIDEO REVIEW: 'Naked' by Khaligraph Jones is underwhelming

    Software as good as doctors at diagnosing skin cancer

    Might your building be making you sick?

    How to make housing affordable to those with very low incomes

    A wooden prefab house could be what you need

    Workers could lose Sh215m thanks to stalled NSSF project

    Ecobank moves headquarters to Westlands