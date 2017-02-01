News
Reprieve for lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi in certificate dispute
His certificates had been verified before he was admitted as an advocate, magistrate rules.
Doctors' strike: Court declines to stop jail order for union officials
Doctors’ CBA illegal, Senate team says
Imams welcome extradition of Akasha sons
UK issues travel warning for Laikipia
Bill 'aiding theft' of sugar industry advances
Cars disguised as donations seized at Mombasa port
Politics
Raila: Uhuru ally behind voter fraud
ODM leader has provided 19 ID cards he claims were used to register foreigners as voters.
Uhuru's adviser ditches Jubilee
Split in Embu Jubilee leadership
WALUBENGO: IEBC should share final voter data with Kenyans to build
Uhuru returns to Mombasa and Kwale
Raila, Kalonzo lead Nasa deal for unity - VIDEO
Governors protest MPs' move to reduce funding to counties
Business
Airtel appoints new Kenyan CEO as El Youssefi exits
The Indian telecoms giant has appointed its Bangladesh boss Prasanta Das Sarma to head the Kenyan
Eveready closes Uganda warehouse, losses hit Sh206m
CBK projects slowdown in Kenya's growth in 2017
Mombasa tycoon TSS’ land up for sale over bank debts
Central Bank retains key rate at 10pc
South Africa’s Bounty Brands cancels Kenya buyout plan
How past blunders have led to increasingly high cost of flour
Counties
Suspected bandits steal school cows in Kerio Valley
Residents say livestock taken to the schools for safety stolen.
Waiganjo used fire arms to intimidate, harass businessmen
Tharaka-Nithi assembly approves Sh90m for roads
Hay production pays back for Bomet farmers’ group
Fear of infections as Somalis seek treatment in Lamu
Insecurity delays voter listing in Mandera
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Punish doctors in fake deals with foreigners
We need well-thought-out means to identify and sanction culprits.
KADENGE: A big push to tame climate change
KISERO: How to insulate fertiliser procurement from corruption
WAMANJI: What African Union needs to shrewdly deal with Trumpism
BWIRE: Shunning media to blame for Amina's setback
GAITHO: Attack a brutal reminder that we are at war with Al-Shabaab
Sports
Wada happy with Kenya’s fight against doping
Local fans shun Cup of Nations after Gabon exit
Broke Nyeri County ‘lacked Sh34,800 to host x-country’
Hall wants a top-four finish for Leopards
Firmino banned and fined for drink-driving
Chelsea legend Ivanovic joins Russia's Zenit
Education
End lecturers’ strike, Maseno students tell govt
Industrial action is disrupting their academic calendar, they say.
Stakeholders question preparedness for new education system
Pupil beaten to death for failing to read
Students are safe, Matiang'i says after sodomy reports
Matiang’i: Curriculum review funds set aside
Matiang’i pushes university credit transfer programme
A kaleidoscope of Ismaili Khojas of Kenya
Life & Style
Low social rank bigger health risk than obesity: study
People on the bottom rung of the socioeconomic ladder may live two years less on average than