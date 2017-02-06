NATION AGENDA: Let’s use this election to fix problems, not create them

An election should be an exciting time of

An election should not be the existential threat that it has become to Kenya.

NATION AGENDA: Can civility permeate the ballot? Yes, we think so!

NATION AGENDA: Chance for voters to pick the right leaders

NATION AGENDA: All eyes turn to four key figures

NATION AGENDA: Region keeps an eye on Kenya’s election

Akashas Sh4m bribe failed to earn them police favours

They were furious because they suspected the middleman did not deliver the bribe.

Baktash Akasha

Cameroon wins Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon

It is the fifth time Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations and first since 2002.

Number of Kenyans in need of food rises

relief food

In most counties, especially Kilifi, Lamu and Tharaka-Nithi, maize is a near total failure.

Ouko calls for overhaul of controversial Ifmis

Auditor-General Edward Ouko

Mr Ouko recommends the development of support centre hubs across the country.

    We did not steal BVR kit - Shabaab

    We did not steal BVR kit - Shabaab

    The terrorists termed Kenya’s claims as propaganda.

    Hunger

    Learning threatened by soaring drought

    Leaders have asked the government and WFP to supply food to residents and schools.

    Govt begins inspection of locomotives

    Spelling contest to boost literacy

    Schools to get title deeds - CS Matiang'i says

    Boinnet: We arrested Akasha brothers

    Withdraw soldiers from Somalia, Uhuru told

    Spiritual leader asks attorney-general to annul church elections

    Activist Mwangi wants security

    Isaac Ruto: I love the NASA agenda and ideas

    Kalonzo to stay in NASA even if he is not chosen to be the flag bearer

    Kalonzo Musyoka : William Ruto tarnished my name in Rift Valley

    Politics

    Uhuru to tour five counties as registration deadline nears

    Uhuru to tour five counties as registration deadline nears

    Some regions have recorded high voter turnout as leaders mobile residents to register as voters.

    Raila Odinga

    Raila urges Maasais to back Nasa in elections

    The opposition chief urged Kenyans not to give Jubilee another term in office.

    Turf wars derail voter listing in Mt Kenya

    Cord leaders bad for Kenya's progress - DP Ruto

    Kidero has sensed defeat - Peter Kenneth says

    Form team to supervise polls - LPK tells IEBC

    Kalonzo urges Raila to abandon presidency quest

    Kitui Senate aspirant to start campaign tour

    Your time is over, Nasa tells Jubilee

    Business

    How consumers are swindled by dealers despite pricing guides

    How consumers are swindled by dealers despite pricing guides

    Open disregard of recommended retail prices has left consumers at the mercy of dealers.

    Mt Kenya Governors’ chairman Joshua Irungu (Laikipia): “The plan will improve the livelihoods of residents and Kenyans in general”. PHOTO | FILE

    Mount Kenya region develops Sh100bn economic blueprint

    Ten Mt Kenya region governors have come up with an ambitious Sh100 billion blueprint to transform

    Dairy farmers face high cost of feeds as drought bites

    Price of unga set to hit Sh150 as State dithers on imports

    Ban on Uganda poultry could be lifted in the next one week

    Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas

    Apple to start building iPhones in India

    Treasury expects Sh100bn in loans by end of March

    Rotich to negotiate for more SGR funds on trip to China

    Counties

    County asks for helps to address hunger menace

    County asks for helps to address hunger menace

    About 10,000 animals have died.

    Auditor-General Edward Ouko

    Experts demand audit of stalled projects

    Among counties hard hit by drought in the region are Turkana, West Pokot and Baringo.

    Police arrest 23 suspects over burning of Rongai matatu

    Chief woos locals to enlist as voters with Sh100

    Senator Musila urges State to end banditry

    Boinnet: We arrested Akasha brothers

    Withdraw soldiers from Somalia, Uhuru told

    Return of dreaded weed spells doom for lake people

    Police nab six suspects on electoral malpractice claims

    Blogs & Opinion

    MBITIRU: AU takes Morocco’s side in W Sahara dispute

    MBITIRU: AU takes Morocco’s side in W Sahara dispute

    The UN and the AU have piles of resolutions, all in favour of self-determination.

    EDITORIAL: Let’s use this election to fix problems, not create them

    This coming General Election is an important moment for national dialogue.

    WARAH: Trump embodies the moral rot unleashed by a mafia economy

    ALOT: EAC at a crossroads after Kenya failure to clinch AU post

    MACHARIA: Vital lessons from debacle in Addis

    CHEESEMAN: Why definition of 'free and fair politics' is sometimes hazy

    WARIGI: Kenya’s AU loss not end of world for her diplomacy

    MUTIGA: How to avoid falling for fake news

    BINDRA: Your thriving business will probably commit suicide

    IN PICTURES: Flash floods hit Nairobi

    IN PICTURES: Lions hunt buffalo in Maasai Mara

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    Sports

    Mkhitaryan stars as United pile on misery for Leicester

    Mkhitaryan stars as United pile on misery for Leicester

    Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over the troubled champions on Sunday.

    Aguero uncertain about Man City future

    Otieno makes mincemeat of Tanzanian to take WBA Pan African super

    Kanbis abandon match against Stray Lion in Eastleigh drama

    Equity silence home side KPA to level final series

    Chase for Kenya Open golf slots moves to Vet Lab

    Men separated from boys as teams book spots in finals

    Kariobangi Sharks upset AFC Leopards in friendly

    Education

    UoN sets up modern Graduate School of Business

    UoN sets up modern Graduate School of Business

    There is a big demand for executive training and development in the region.

    School children match in Mwingi town on August 31, 2016 to condemn rising cases of defilement. FILE PHOTO | BENEDICT MUTUKU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Revealed: What affects most children in schools

    The findings reveal that learning is not as accessible and safe as it should be.

    Teachers want free learning cash released to schools in seven days

    End lecturers’ strike, Maseno students tell govt

    Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i

    Stakeholders question preparedness for new education system

    Pupil beaten to death for failing to read

    Students are safe, Matiang'i says after sodomy reports

    Matiang’i: Curriculum review funds set aside

    Life & Style

    100: All Saints marks milestone with the Queen’s visit

    100: All Saints marks milestone with the Queen’s visit

    Anglicans  start events to mark 100 years of the iconic church in Nairobi with queen expected to

    This week, however, gospel songbird Eunice Njeri shocked many when she took to her Facebook and Instagram accounts to talk about her marriage to gospel musician Izzo (Isaac Bukasa), which was annulled less that 24 hours after she walked down the aisle. PHOTO | FILE

    Inside Eunice Njeri’s 24-hour marriage

    BUZZ looks at the behind the scenes drama that may have led the top gospel star to call it quits

    MWALIMU ANDREW: On a collision course with Catherina about Brandon

    MOTORING: It doesn’t all come out in the wash ...

    HART: Learn to manage your anger, it changes things

    Black Sabbath play last concert in home ground

    ONE ON ONE: Christine "Seven" Mosha

    Doll maker toys with Trump

    NJUNG'E: We are partly what we have learnt along the way