HOT TOPIC
HEALTH CRISISELECTION LAWS STANDOFF
Newsplex Todays Paper

Uhuru approves changes to elections laws - UPDATED

The Opposition had threatened to go to the streets if the laws are signed.

President Uhuru

University staff suspend nationwide strike

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General, Wilson Sossion (left) with Kenya University Staff Union secretary-general Charles Mukhwaya during a press conference in Nairobi on January 8, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Universities and their workers are at loggerheads over pay.

Former LSK boss seeks to stop vetting of IEBC nominees

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chief executive Apollo Mboya. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Selection panel violated the law in its recruitment process, Apollo Mboya claims.

No voter's card, no alcohol for Murang’a residents

James Waweru (centre), the chairman of a bar and hotel owners' association in Murang’a County.

Bar owners say they want to be active participants in the voter registration process.

  • News
    Matiang'i defends 2016 KCSE exam results - VIDEO  
  • News
    Return to work or face the sack, governors tell striking doctors  
  • News
    IEBC targets up to 6 million new voters - VIDEO  
  • News
    Court allows Mark Too’s burial to proceed - VIDEO  
  • News
    Woman in Mark Too burial dispute collapses at JKIA  
  • News
    Blackout hits Nairobi, Mt Kenya and Coast  
  • World
    Obama: I belittled impact of Russian hacking  
  • Business
    Imperial Bank clients get high refunds  
  • Sports
    Firefighters rescue Tight Squeeze  
  • Football
    Sofapaka, Thika United, Muhoroni out of league for flouting rules  
  • Football
    Barcelona "obliged" to fight back — Suarez  
  • Football
    New Chemelil coach urges winning mentality  
  • Seeds of Gold
    Boost for farmers as OLX sets up soil lab  
  • Football
    Man Utd, Liverpool eye League Cup final showdown  
  • Newsplex
    Newsplex Women struggle to seek help after sexual violence
  • Opinion
    Opinion GAITHO: Cord could rush headlong into a Jubilee snare
  • Opinion
    Opinion KITTONY: Focus should be on jobs and peace in 2017
  • Opinion
    Opinion MUNENE: ‘Luhya unity’ meet created chief maker, left ‘Western’ rift intact
  • Ndemo
    Ndemo NDEMO: Why doesn’t dancing for tourists pay more? Tourism lessons from Rhodesia

    • News

    CJ Maraga to visit courts in South Rift

    CJ Maraga to visit courts in South Rift

    Justice Maraga expected to inaugurate the Narok High Court on Monday.

    advertisement
    fertiliser

    Farmers to receive fertiliser next month

    However, Mr Terer said the amount of fertiliser purchased will not be sufficient.

    Government trashes CBA, calls medics for talks

    Police now probe abduction in search for missing couple

    Kericho to file case in London over colonial sins

    Nairobi listed best city to visit in 2017 by UK firm

    Sikhs mark birthday of spiritual leader

    Detectives hunt down boy’s kidnappers

    New technology can curb water shortage in towns

    video

    Dr Fred Matiang'i defends 2016 KCSE results

    video

    IEBC targets up to 6 million new voters

    advertisement
    video

    Court order stopping Mark Too’s burial vacated

    Politics

    No voter's card, no alcohol for Murang’a residents

    No voter's card, no alcohol for Murang’a residents

    Bar owners say they want to be active participants in the voter registration process.

    advertisement
    Mombasa MCAs show solidarity with Governor Hassan Ali Joho on January 9, 2017 where they demanded that his security be reinstated in seven days or they will call for street demonstrations. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Kilifi Speaker’s security withdrawn

    Kilifi MCAs condemned the withdrawal of their speaker’s police bodyguard.

    Vetting of IEBC nominees to start Tuesday

    Mbadi wedged in Homa Bay ODM leadership row

    Kalonzo threatens to write to ICC over Duale threat clip

    Kilonzo: Opposition will take poll laws row to court

    We don’t plan on using manual system, IEBC says

    Pokot, Baringo to be centre of Ruto-Gideon showdown

    Governor asks Jubilee to ensure credibility of party primaries

    Business

    Pain for businesses as Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast hit by blackout

    Pain for businesses as Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast hit by blackout

    Kenya Power has restored electricity supply to Nairobi and Mount Kenya regions while Coast

    advertisement
    Imperial Bank branch in Likoni, Mombasa after

    Imperial Bank clients get high refunds

    Ruling by the High Court says receiver managers can pay out up to Sh2.5 million to its depositors

    Troubled Dubai Bank debtor wins Sh3bn war against KDF  

    Sh871m KCB loan defaulter Spencon put under receivership

    Export agency hunts for head after ex-KPCU boss departure

    Kenya welcomes China’s ban on ivory trade, says pledge is historic

    Treasury's memo freezes fresh civil service employment

    Boost for farmers as OLX sets up soil lab

    Toyota shares drop after Trump threat on Mexico plant

    Counties

    KWS to use chopper in driving elephants back to parks

    KWS to use chopper in driving elephants back to parks

    Areas affected by elephants include Sagalla, Ndare, Kajire, Ndii and Mbulia.

    advertisement
    Mombasa MCAs show solidarity with Governor Hassan Ali Joho on January 9, 2017 where they demanded that his security be reinstated in seven days or they will call for street demonstrations. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Kilifi Speaker’s security withdrawn

    Kilifi MCAs condemned the withdrawal of their speaker’s police bodyguard.

    MP aspirant woos voters with wheelchairs

    Police recover animals stolen from Isiolo

    Police restore security in bandit-prone areas in Kitui

    Tanzanian caught sneaking into Somalia out on bond

    Mombasa County traffic marshals removed from roads

    Farmers to receive fertiliser next month

    No voter's card, no alcohol for Murang’a residents

    Blogs & Opinion

    EDITORIAL: Focus on technical courses good move

    The massive university expansion failed to match the labour demands of the economy.

    advertisement

    EDITORIAL: Voter target is achievable

    Voter registration is an opportunity for the IEBC to show that it is on the right track.

    GAITHO: Cord could rush headlong into a Jubilee snare

    KITTONY: Focus should be on jobs and peace in 2017

    MUNENE: ‘Luhya unity’ meet created chief maker, left ‘Western’ rift intact

    NGUMI: We need manual verification of voters

    EDITORIAL: Remember our legends

    EDITORIAL: All governors have a right to security

    OMANGA: There is no easy and guaranteed path to victory in 2017 polls

    Photo gallery

    President Uhuru Kenyatta visits Joe Kadenge

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: JOHN KEEN FUNERAL

    advertisement
    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: KCSE PERFORMERS

    Sports

    New Chemelil coach urges winning mentality

    New Chemelil coach urges winning mentality

    Abdallah is best known for grooming youngsters like Francis Kahata and Clifton Miheso.

    advertisement
    Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa stresses a point during a press briefing on the country's progress on the Caf Club Licensing exercise at the Kandanda House in Kasarani on December 22, 2016. aPHOTO | MARTIN MKANGU |

    Sofapaka, Thika United, Muhoroni out of league for flouting rules

    This year’s SportPesa Premier League will consist of 15 teams.

    Barcelona "obliged" to fight back — Suarez

    Man Utd, Liverpool eye League Cup final showdown

    Aubameyang, Mahrez lead stars targeting Cup of Nations glory- PHOTOS

    Butali seek to save campaign in must-win tie

    Firefighters rescue Tight Squeeze

    Uhuru grants Kadenge wish, gives star Sh2 million

    Orange just too good for Nigerian Queens

    Education

    Private schools oppose remarking of KCSE exams

    Private schools oppose remarking of KCSE exams

    Private schools are satisfied that Dr Matiang’i had managed to stop examination malpractices.

    Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki (right)

    Form one students start reporting amid flouted fee guidelines fears

    Principals are under instructions to ensure the new students are well-received and

    Hard questions raised by 2016 KCSE results

    Equity awards 156 needy students Wings to Fly scholarships

    Lamu residents urge govt to reopen schools

    Nova Academies' different approach to school curriculum

    Students who scored below C+ told to join technical colleges

    Kuppet faults 2016 KCSE results, calls for audit

    Professional bodies locked out of degree programme accreditation

    Life & Style

    ONE ON ONE: Dr Ofweneke

    ONE ON ONE: Dr Ofweneke

    Sande Bush, or Dr Ofweneke to his fans, was not sure he was making the right career move when he

    advertisement
    Elizabeth Kimunya wails at the sight of the

    This is what poll violence did to us

    Elizabeth Kimunya cheated death narrowly when 35 of her neighbours burnt to death in the Kenya

    MWALIMU ANDREW: Ford, Kizito stranded in village after squandering their

    Here is the precious stone you removed from my kidney

    Skin care tips for your teenagers

    The art of ageing gracefully

    2017 showbiz crystal ball

    HEALTH: Vitamin D deficiency raises  risk of chronic headache

    My very snowy Christmas in Britain