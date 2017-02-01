HOT TOPIC
HEALTH CRISISMASS VOTER REGISTRATION
Newsplex Todays Paper

Raila: Uhuru ally behind voter fraud

ODM leader has provided 19 ID cards he claims were used to register foreigners as voters.

Orange Democratic

Reprieve for lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi in certificate dispute

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

His certificates had been verified before he was admitted as an advocate, magistrate rules.

Nation Media Group acquires 'KenyaBuzz'

Nation Media Group (NMG) Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi signs an agreement with KenyaBuzz founder Alix Grubel on February 2, 2017. Looking on is NTV's Teen Republik host Tracy Wanjiru. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

KenyaBuzz offers an end-to-end online movie ticketing solution.

Mugabe hits at African leaders for Morocco return to AU

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. AFP PHOTO

Mugabe says most African leaders have no ideological grounding.

  • News
    Uhuru appoints Jane Kiringai as new CRA boss  
  • News
    Amina upbeat after AU election loss  
  • News
    Uganda: We supported Amina Mohamed  
  • News
    Five lessons from African Union elections  
  • News
    Governor robbed of Sh400,000 in Nairobi  
  • Politics
    Raila, Kalonzo lead Nasa deal for unity - VIDEO  
  • News
    Nairobi hit by 'bomb' scare.  
  • Athletics
    Broke Nyeri County ‘lacked Sh34,800 to host x-country’  
  • Football
    Local fans shun Cup of Nations after Gabon exit  
  • Football
    Hall wants a top-four finish for Leopards  
  • Football
    George Nsimbe thirsts for hot Tusker  
  • Athletics
    Bett: You can bet on me!  
  • Athletics
    Wada happy with Kenya’s fight against doping  
  • Business
    Airtel appoints new Kenyan CEO as El Youssefi exits  
  • Walubengo
    Walubengo WALUBENGO: IEBC should share final voter data with Kenyans to build confidence
  • Opinion
    Opinion KADENGE: A big push to tame climate change
  • Opinion
    Opinion KISERO: How to insulate fertiliser procurement from corruption
  • Opinion
    Opinion WAMANJI: What African Union needs to shrewdly deal with Trumpism
  • Newsplex
    Newsplex Drought puts western Kenya at risk, like arid lands

    • News

    Aladwa loses bid to stop incitement case

    Aladwa loses bid to stop incitement case

    Court dismisses the Nairobi ODM chairman claim that the charge sheet is defective.

    advertisement
    Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Reprieve for lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi in certificate dispute

    His certificates had been verified before he was admitted as an advocate, magistrate rules.

    Doctors' strike: Court declines to stop jail order for union officials

    Doctors’ CBA illegal, Senate team says

    Imams welcome extradition of Akasha sons

    UK issues travel warning for Laikipia

    Bill 'aiding theft' of sugar industry advances

    Cars disguised as donations seized at Mombasa port

    Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i

    video

    Who wants Boniface Mwangi dead?

    video

    Four mothers, their newborns detained at private hospital in Embu

    advertisement
    video

    Opposition leaders meet to map out NASA strategy - #ElectionsKE

    Politics

    Ababu's party ponders who to back for president

    Ababu's party ponders who to back for president

    Labour Party officials to meet in Nakuru County to deliberate on August elections.

    advertisement
    Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who on February 1, 2017 claimed a former Cabinet Secretary is the mastermind of an elaborate voter listing fraud. PHOTO | ISAAC ONGIRI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Raila: Uhuru ally behind voter fraud

    ODM leader has provided 19 ID cards he claims were used to register foreigners as voters.

    Uhuru's adviser ditches Jubilee

    Split in Embu Jubilee leadership

    WALUBENGO: IEBC should share final voter data with Kenyans to build

    Uhuru returns to Mombasa and Kwale

    Raila, Kalonzo lead Nasa deal for unity - VIDEO

    Governors protest MPs' move to reduce funding to counties

    Ruto in Narok for second time in two weeks

    Business

    Kenyan wins Sh37.5bn tender to build Mozambique gas plant

    Kenyan wins Sh37.5bn tender to build Mozambique gas plant

    Humphrey Kariuki's firm GL Africa Energy, which is based in the UK, will build and operate the

    advertisement
    Airtel Kenya CEO Adil El Youssefi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

    Airtel appoints new Kenyan CEO as El Youssefi exits

    The Indian telecoms giant has appointed its Bangladesh boss Prasanta Das Sarma to head the Kenyan

    Eveready closes Uganda warehouse, losses hit Sh206m

    CBK projects slowdown in Kenya's growth in 2017

    Mombasa tycoon TSS’ land up for sale over bank debts

    Central Bank retains key rate at 10pc

    South Africa’s Bounty Brands cancels Kenya buyout plan

    How past blunders have led to increasingly high cost of flour

    CAK to probe price fixing claims against supermarkets

    Counties

    Split in Embu Jubilee leadership

    Split in Embu Jubilee leadership

    Embu Speaker denies being appointed Jubilee point-man in County.

    advertisement
    Police officers patrol Kabetwa in

    Suspected bandits steal school cows in Kerio Valley

    Residents say livestock taken to the schools for safety stolen.

    Waiganjo used fire arms to intimidate, harass businessmen

    Tharaka-Nithi assembly approves Sh90m for roads

    Hay production pays back for Bomet farmers’ group

    Fear of infections as Somalis seek treatment in Lamu

    Insecurity delays voter listing in Mandera

    Imams welcome extradition of Akasha sons

    Avoid divisive talk, Isiolo elders tell politicians

    Blogs & Opinion

    EDITORIAL: Death of pupil is shocking

    Police must move with speed to investigate matter, arrest teacher and take him to court.

    advertisement

    EDITORIAL: Punish doctors in fake deals with foreigners

    We need well-thought-out means to identify and sanction culprits.

    WALUBENGO: IEBC should share final voter data with Kenyans to build

    KADENGE: A big push to tame climate change

    KISERO: How to insulate fertiliser procurement from corruption

    WAMANJI: What African Union needs to shrewdly deal with Trumpism

    BWIRE: Shunning media to blame for Amina's setback

    GAITHO: Attack a brutal reminder that we are at war with Al-Shabaab

    MATIANG'I: Investing in vocational training of youth key to national

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Flash floods hit Nairobi

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Lions hunt buffalo in Maasai Mara

    advertisement
    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    Sports

    George Nsimbe thirsts for hot Tusker

    George Nsimbe thirsts for hot Tusker

    New Tusker coach George Nsimbe is under no illusions on what is expected of him at Ruaraka.

    advertisement
    World 400 metres hurdles champion Nicholas Bett trains at Kasarani on January 24, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

    Bett: You can bet on me!

    Bett hopes Kenya will qualify four athletes to the London Worlds.

    Wada happy with Kenya’s fight against doping

    Local fans shun Cup of Nations after Gabon exit

    Broke Nyeri County ‘lacked Sh34,800 to host x-country’

    Hall wants a top-four finish for Leopards

    Firmino banned and fined for drink-driving

    Chelsea legend Ivanovic joins Russia's Zenit

    Russia stripped of London relay silver for doping

    Education

    Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i

    Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i

    Dr Matiang’i also said no child should be used to sensitise Kenyans in the ongoing voter

    advertisement
    Maseno University students demonstrate on

    End lecturers’ strike, Maseno students tell govt

    Industrial action is disrupting their academic calendar, they say.

    Stakeholders question preparedness for new education system

    Pupil beaten to death for failing to read

    Students are safe, Matiang'i says after sodomy reports

    Matiang’i: Curriculum review funds set aside

    Matiang’i pushes university credit transfer programme

    A kaleidoscope of Ismaili Khojas of Kenya 

    Scores in exams hide more than they often reveal

    Life & Style

    Who will protect female politicians?

    Who will protect female politicians?

    Intimidation by male politicians to prevent them from seeking elective posts is ever present.

    advertisement
    People on the bottom rung of the socioeconomic

    Low social rank bigger health risk than obesity: study

    People on the bottom rung of the socioeconomic ladder may live two years less on average than

    After Nobel, Dylan plans latest Sinatra album

    #FRONTROW: Attending the 2018 WEF meet? Book today!

    DEAR DOC: I’m thin, how can I  have cholesterol?

    One in four US kids suffers 'chronic bullying': study

    ALL DRIED OUT: The beginning of a new ecological epoch?

    GUEST COMMENTARY: When does life begin?

    Where bandits roam free, children bear worst scars