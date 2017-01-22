News
Kenya to feel pinch if US cuts aid to sub-Saharan Africa
Mr Trump’s transition team questioned some decisions the US has made in its relations wit the
Kenyans in US express optimism, anxiety
Why Tett not yet off the hook in murder conspiracy riddle
Catholics to witness enthronement of Don Bosco's relics
Former Kenya Railways staff reeling in poverty as pension scheme struggles
Government wants to reduce powers of Ipoa through law
IEBC warns against forcing people to register to vote
Politics
Why politicians are now ‘returning home’
With our politics highly tribalised, leaders forced to seek support of ‘their people’.
Raila joins calls for clean up and audit of voters register
Kalonzo tours counties in voters’ listing drive
PAC fate in bribery claims is with Speaker
ODM rivalry in Kisii escalates
Governor Ruto's party to reap from Jubilee fallout in primaries
Signs Uhuru is backing Kenneth anger rivals
Business
Safaricom still market leader as users drop by 1.2m
Telco adds 669,594 subscribers in three months as Telkom Kenya revises customer count to active
Surviving dry spell
Feed options for dairy animals in the wake of dwindling fodder
Want to beat the harsh weather? Here are the ways
Small space, big vegetable harvest
Vet on Call: If you keep dairy cows, don’t let dogs out
To succeed in beef farming, arm yourself with these tips
Counties
Love for small-scale farmers makes man resist lucrative offers from investors
David Waiganjo turned down Sh300 million offer to lease land.
Proposed Embakasi construction hangs in the balance following squatter
Do not interfere with Kibra politics - Raila told
Learners fail to join high school over lack of fees
Rivers in Embu dry up as drought effects press on
Police nab girl with bogus identity card
Leaders endorse Muthomi Njuki for governor post
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Parliament has work cut out as it reopens
Legislators should take the time to do a good job for Kenyans.
LOUGHRAN: Cafes take over as pubs decline in Britain’s city centres
ATWOLI: Leave to Caesar the decisions of Caesar!
OTIENO: Kenyans have a duty to cheer Amina in the AU contest
MUTIGA: Trump offers Africa chance to kick aid addiction
CHEESEMAN: This year will be key for democracy in Africa
MWAGIRU: Most humiliating exit for a dictator
Sports
Spurs fightback thwarts Guardiola's Man City
Ghana through to Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Rooney salvages point with record-breaking strike
Rooney becomes Manchester United's new record goalscorer
History maker Laukkanen is 2016 Driver of the Year
Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo
Education
New education system to start in May
This year, KICD is expected to develop learning materials and teaching guides.
Government to audit universities
World is waiting for the story of black man in White House
Sponsored: Think entrepreneurship, think Edulink International College
To Obama, we owe the debt of helping others believe in their dreams
Kenyan book in vernacular wins Spanish award
Elnathan John Nigerian writer to tour KENYA
Life & Style
Our 40 years working for Kenya Airways
Two KQ staff who have been at the airline since its founding in 1977 take us back in time.