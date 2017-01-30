News
Lecturers’ strike to continue, says union
Dr Wasonga He directed that the strike be upscaled and intensified across universities.
Politics
Jubilee leaders agree on contestant for Nairobi governor
Ms Wanjiru added that Nairobi politics should not be based on tribes.
Unfulfilled promises blamed for low turnout of voters
Peter Kenneth criticises Kidero for incompetence - UPDATED
Cord leaders are corrupt and unfit to lead - DP Ruto
We are not scared of Uhuru's threats - Khalwale
Nasa inches closer to naming flagbearer
Raila in strategic meeting with Nyanza leaders
Business
CAK to probe price fixing claims against supermarkets
The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will investigate supermarkets over rising customer
CBA plans on-lending Sh9bn to Kenyan enterprises
Airtel Kenya begins 4G Internet test run next week
Price war with the millers costs NCPB strategic reserves target
Banks get critical IMF backing in fight against interest rate controls
Japan to fund phase two of Ngong Road expansion
From farm to car boot, the trendy way to sell produce
Counties
Police reservist killed in fighting in Kerio Valley
The bandits took off with Mr Kanda's G3 firearm.
ODM official moved to hospital in Nairobi for further care - UPDATED
Former NTSA boss accused of paying youths to heckle governor
Property belonging to Garissa county government at risk of being auctioned
Where ‘smart' farming is taking root amid crop failure
Nyamira's pageant winner Mokeira dies in hospital
Joho to blame for my defection to Jubilee - Katana
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Let’s revitalise hockey
The continuous lack of participation by teams from southern Africa sends a bad signal.
WARAH: Food insecurity due to lack of investment in huge potential
SHAW: It’s time to scrutinise all mega national projects for their value
MURIITHI: Do the SMEs really create quality jobs?
Africa waits to see who will take over from Deby and Dlamini-Zuma
MUTIGA: Politics as ethnic census shows dearth of imagination by voters,
WARIGI: Mass registration has started election campaigns
Sports
Ayew brothers take Ghana into semi-finals
Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations
Education
Matiang’i directs CUE to implement credit transfer programme
Dr Matiang’i says the guidelines will allow seamless movement of students in universities.
Scores in exams hide more than they often reveal
New book offers rich cultural menu and indigenous wisdom
University of Nairobi tops list of best institutions
We are holding talks with striking varsity workers: Matiang’i
Sponsored: Think entrepreneurship, think Edulink International College
Matiang’i turns eye on TVET, assures govt commitment
Life & Style
Tragedy can either kill you or strengthen you
Is your life a series of unfortunate events, and you think there is nothing to live for? Meet