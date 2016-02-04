News
advertisement
No soldiers at border towns, says Uganda
Ojaamong has complained of arbitrary arrests of Kenyan businessmen by Uganda police.
Africa lobbies EU to ban ivory trade
KNH plans to set up fertility clinic
Schools in Mombasa, Tana counties where pupils learn under trees
Matiang'i: County education heads to be sacked over extra fees
New Board to enhance security management
Kenya has cleanest air in the world - report
Politics
advertisement
IEBC favours Nasa in kits distribution - Jubilee
The electoral commission last week asked politicians to help mobilise more Kenyans to register.
Mudavadi demands clean-up of voters' register
Pressure mounts for KDF’s withdrawal from Somalia
Chad president postpones elections citing lack of funds
Rally to declare CS Wamalwa gubernatorial bid put off
Where the party leaders will be today
Nasa set to hold first rally in Bomet
Business
advertisement
Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas
The 10-year old agency’s second strategic plan is to deepen penetration of power supply in rural
Treasury expects Sh100bn in loans by end of March
Rotich to negotiate for more SGR funds on trip to China
Domestic travel grows past tourism board targets
Kenya developing halal rules with eye on Muslim tourists
Markets regulator, World Bank arm kick off CEOs training
CBK issues banks April deadline to hand in fresh business plans
Counties
advertisement
Student wants justice after teacher allegedly beats him
Police say the teacher will be charged with assault after investigations are complete.
Meru ‘James Bond’ out on bail
Aga Khan doctors remove coin stuck in boy’s throat - VIDEO
Search for items stolen in Mandera attack continues
Dubai group rewards top Nakuru girls school
Nakuru nurses protest over delayed salaries
Fort Jesus set for Sh1bn facelift
Blogs & Opinion
advertisement
EDITORIAL: Poor conditions in schools unacceptable
It is misnomer to offer free or subsidised education when learners have no resources.
CITY GIRL: Like DP Ruto, own your past, before it haunts you
NGWIRI: Kalonzo’s political makeover has made him a man to watch
KIAI: Fear of electorate marks beginning of war against corruption
DOLAN: Change is coming
MAKOKHA: Shabaab can't win war of words with military
MURUNGA: Had Amina won, we would have exported impunity to AU
Sports
advertisement
Sofapaka, Muhoroni defy relegation
Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka football club chairmen have vowed “through all means” to contest
Schweinsteiger added to Man United Europa squad
Impala, Kabras seek rebound in Kenya Cup
Conseslus, Peris top guns in Central Rift cross country
Leopards tackle Sharks in friendly at Kasarani
AK strike big Lotto jackpot
Kenya lagging behind in Chan preparations
Education
advertisement
UoN sets up modern Graduate School of Business
There is a big demand for executive training and development in the region.
End lecturers’ strike, Maseno students tell govt
Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i
Stakeholders question preparedness for new education system
Pupil beaten to death for failing to read
Students are safe, Matiang'i says after sodomy reports
Matiang’i: Curriculum review funds set aside
Life & Style
advertisement
For the love of my community
We celebrate four people who have given back to their communities... with no reward expected.