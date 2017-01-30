HOT TOPIC
How brave soldiers fought their last war

The KDF troops started by engaging the enemy using 105mm artillery guns and 81 mortars.

KDF soldiers

AG’s office disputes claim of Sh16bn Anglo Leasing cases

Attorney General

The Treasury, however, said the loss of billions of taxpayers’ money was unlikely.

New plan to hire doctors on contract

Doctors

Dr Kidero has cited laxity from Parliament to end the doctors’ strike.

Kenya in final push for AU post

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Ms Mohamed is also competing with candidates from Equitorial Guinea, Chad and Senegal.

  • Politics
    Cord leaders are corrupt and unfit to lead - DP Ruto  
  • News
    Jubilee accuses Raila of being Shabaab supporter  
  • Politics
    Nasa inches closer to naming flagbearer  
  • News
    About 120 soldiers took six hrs to repulse Al-Shabaab  
  • Kisii
    ODM official moved to hospital in Nairobi for further care - UPDATED  
  • News
    Kenya, UN restore relations after South Sudan military dispute  
  • News
    Boinnet tours Boni Forest, says Lamu secure  
  • Business
    CAK to probe price fixing claims against supermarkets  
  • Business
    Opposition unity bid to shape 2017 poll outcome, says Citi  
  • Business
    CBA plans on-lending Sh9bn to Kenyan enterprises  
  • DN2
    Tragedy can either kill you or strengthen you  
  • DN2
    KITOTO: My mother won’t tell me who my biological father is  
  • DN2
    KITOTO: What is the place of respect in a fulfilling marriage?  
  • Football
    Former outcast Schweinsteiger scores as United cruise  
  • Newsplex
    Newsplex Drought puts western Kenya at risk, like arid lands
  • Opinion
    Opinion WARAH: Food insecurity due to lack of investment in huge potential
  • Opinion
    Opinion SHAW: It’s time to scrutinise all mega national projects for their value
  • Opinion
    Opinion MURIITHI: Do the SMEs really create quality jobs?
  • Opinion
    Opinion GAKURU: Ndii, please spare us the voodoo economics

    • News

    Kenya faces acute rice shortage

    Kenya faces acute rice shortage

    Mwea Water Users Association chair Maurice Mutugi admitted that the situation is serious.

    lecturers

    Lecturers' strike to continue, says union

    Dr Wasonga He directed that the strike be upscaled and intensified across universities.

    Miritini SGR station ‘ready in March’

    Police raid Akasha home, arrest son

    Fallen soldiers laid to rest in an emotional send-off

    Scientists launch HIV vaccine trial on women

    Fate of 8-4-4 system to be known today

    Rains take Kenyans by surprise

    Trump gives generals 30 days for new anti-IS strategy

    video

    Al Shabaab planning major attack in Nairobi, DCI claims

    video

    President Kenyatta heads to Addis Ababa, for AU summit

    video

    Donald Trump: US travel ban working 'very nicely,'

    Politics

    Parties shift energies to voter registration

    Parties shift energies to voter registration

    This came as Kenyans blamed politicians for lack of morale to register as voters.

    Nairobi governor seat

    Jubilee leaders agree on contestant for Nairobi governor

    Ms Wanjiru added that Nairobi politics should not be based on tribes.

    Unfulfilled promises blamed for low turnout of voters

    Peter Kenneth criticises Kidero for incompetence - UPDATED

    Cord leaders are corrupt and unfit to lead - DP Ruto

    We are not scared of Uhuru's threats - Khalwale

    Nasa inches closer to naming flagbearer

    Raila in strategic meeting with Nyanza leaders

    British: Moi wanted self-rule delayed

    Business

    Opposition unity bid to shape 2017 poll outcome, says Citi

    Opposition unity bid to shape 2017 poll outcome, says Citi

    A last-minute attempt to build a broad-based coalition has increased the risk of a fallout among

    Shoppers at a supermarket: Retailers are on the spot over pricing. PHOTO | FILE

    CAK to probe price fixing claims against supermarkets

    The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will investigate supermarkets over rising customer

    CBA plans on-lending Sh9bn to Kenyan enterprises

    Airtel Kenya begins 4G Internet test run next week

    Price war with the millers costs NCPB strategic reserves target

    Banks get critical IMF backing in fight against interest rate controls

    Japan to fund phase two of Ngong Road expansion

    From farm to car boot, the trendy way to sell produce

    Cage aquaculture unlocks new business

    Counties

    MP questions KDF interests in Somalia after attack

    MP questions KDF interests in Somalia after attack

    He says the soldiers are still in Somalia for their selfish interests.

    Marakwet East

    Police reservist killed in fighting in Kerio Valley

    The bandits took off with Mr Kanda's G3 firearm.

    ODM official moved to hospital in Nairobi for further care - UPDATED

    Former NTSA boss accused of paying youths to heckle governor

    Property belonging to Garissa county government at risk of being auctioned

    Where ‘smart' farming is taking root amid crop failure

    Nyamira's pageant winner Mokeira dies in hospital

    Joho to blame for my defection to Jubilee - Katana

    County to revamp budget to insulate locals from starving

    Blogs & Opinion

    EDITORIAL: Why talks on changes in education are vital

    Issues of concern are access, quality, management, assessment and learning outcomes.

    EDITORIAL: Let’s revitalise hockey

    The continuous lack of participation by teams from southern Africa sends a bad signal.

    WARAH: Food insecurity due to lack of investment in huge potential

    SHAW: It’s time to scrutinise all mega national projects for their value

    MURIITHI: Do the SMEs really create quality jobs?

    Africa waits to see who will take over from Deby and Dlamini-Zuma

    MUTIGA: Politics as ethnic census shows dearth of imagination by voters,

    WARIGI: Mass registration has started election campaigns

    KAGWANJA: Amina’s election will rest on her own clarity of vision for

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Lions hunt buffalo in Maasai Mara

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Jubilee Party smart membership card launch

    Sports

    Former outcast Schweinsteiger scores as United cruise

    Former outcast Schweinsteiger scores as United cruise

    Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 fourth round FA Cup victory against Wigan.

    Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match against DR Congo in Oyem on January 29, 2017. PHOTO | ISSOUF SANOGO |

    Ayew brothers take Ghana into semi-finals

    Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations

    Hayatou eyeing another term

    Shakava, Kamura ‘top-notch’

    Amani advance in Governor's Cup

    Dussuyer resigns as Ivorian coach

    Nairobi Chess Club win Strathmore Rapid Challenge

    Baryan bags debut title, ace Duncan 2nd

    Derere guides Hawker Fury to glory at Ngong

    Education

    A kaleidoscope of Ismaili Khojas of Kenya 

    A kaleidoscope of Ismaili Khojas of Kenya 

    Thousands of Asians who left continue to seek answers as they did at Embakasi Airport in the

    Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Matiang’i directs CUE to implement credit transfer programme

    Dr Matiang’i says the guidelines will allow seamless movement of students in universities.

    Scores in exams hide more than they often reveal

    New book offers rich cultural menu and indigenous wisdom

    University of Nairobi tops list of best institutions

    We are holding talks with striking varsity workers: Matiang’i

    Sponsored: Think entrepreneurship, think Edulink International College

    Matiang’i turns eye on TVET, assures govt commitment

    Fewer female teachers in school management positions: report

    Life & Style

    KITOTO: My mother won't tell me who my biological father is

    KITOTO: My mother won’t tell me who my biological father is

    Recently, I learned that the person I have been calling dad is not my biological father.

    Mr Reuben Favour Mwangi Githaiga, 28, former street boy. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

    Tragedy can either kill you or strengthen you

    Is your life a series of unfortunate events, and you think there is nothing to live for? Meet

    KITOTO: What is the place of respect in a fulfilling marriage?

    In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

    Voices from the anti-abortion march on Washington

    Inside Kenya’s tough Prisons

    'La La Land' named industry's best film ahead of Oscars

    MWALIMU ANDREW: Brandon’s mother becomes my boss

    HART: Looking for a life partner, don't rush