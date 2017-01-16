HOT TOPIC
Uhuru unveils over 500 police vehicles

Among them are 25 armoured personnel carriers designed to withstand land-mine and ambush attacks.

ODM to back Chebukati for IEBC job

Opiyo Wandayi says Orange party will also support all nominees for commissioner posts.

Gender data reveals KCSE grade mix-up

The girls who were graded were more than those who sat for the exam, which is practically

Voter registration kicks off countrywide

An IEBC clerk helps a voter to register at Free

Residents started steaming in at registration centres as early as 6am Monday.

    News

    Former Transition Authority CEO dies after crash

    Former Transition Authority CEO dies after crash

    Dr Kerosi Makori was a senior deputy secretary in the Office of the President when he died.

    Mong'are

    Senator rebukes Jubilee MPs for sycophancy

    Senator Mong’are said the MPs have done a disservice to Kenyans.

    How Mungatana's alleged link to Kilifi Sh51m scam has stoked reactions

    Tourism sector upbeat as Sh4.1bn road project starts

    What controversial changes in election law mean

    Busy schedule for midwife as doctors press on with strike

    Digitisation of Lands records to disrupt services

    Two-day Aberdare wildfire put out

    Please help us find our missing son, lawyer’s kin plead

    NTV Live: Nairobi Voter Listing

    IEBC mass registration - The Numbers

    IEBC targeting to register 6 million more voters ahead of the 2017 elections- #ElectionKe

    I’ll campaign for Uhuru in Cord areas, says Munya

    I’ll campaign for Uhuru in Cord areas, says Munya

    Meru governor says President Kenyatta has performed well and deserves another term.

    Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga address supporters in Kibra Constituency during the launch of voters registration exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which kicked off countrywide on January 16, 2107.

    Why Raila, Kidero are worried about August elections

    Dr Kidero says it is illogical for a leader to transfer voters to the city just to vote.

    ODM to back Chebukati for IEBC job

    Voter registration kicks off countrywide

    Kanu calls meeting to iron out Nasa dispute

    Jubilee plans to rig presidential poll: Governor Ruto

    Kenneth launches bid for Nairobi gubernatorial seat - VIDEO

    Stop insulting ANC leader, Uhuru told

    Cord says government harassing leaders for pointing out its faults

    Airtel’s second layoff in a year turns focus on turnaround bid

    Airtel’s second layoff in a year turns focus on turnaround bid

    Airtel Kenya’s announcement of the second staff retrenchment within one year has raised questions

    An investor monitors trade at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

    Safaricom valued at more than 9 top NSE firms combined

    Safaricom’s market valuation now outstrips the combined capitalisation of the next nine largest

    Tea prices start New Year on a high at Mombasa auction

    Shrinking credit access set to hit businesses this year

    Sleuths given six months to probe graft at Ardhi House

    Uchumi begins testing new franchising model

    Uchumi accuses group of lying in Nairobi prime land dispute

    Lobby calls for stringent tobacco laws

    Swedish betting company SpiffX enters Kenya

    Munya maintains stadium, hotel projects good for county

    Munya maintains stadium, hotel projects good for county

    He added that the Senate was enthused by the work he is doing in Meru.

    Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga address supporters in Kibra Constituency during the launch of voters registration exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which kicked off countrywide on January 16, 2107.

    Why Raila, Kidero are worried about August elections

    Dr Kidero says it is illogical for a leader to transfer voters to the city just to vote.

    Kenya’s coast safe for tourists, French envoy says

    Schools in Lamu’s Basuba re-open after three years

    10,000 IDs in North Rift uncollected

    I’ll campaign for Uhuru in Cord areas, says Munya

    Mau Mau veterans fear BVR will expose their ‘past crimes’

    Court reduces jail term for man convicted of sodomy

    JSC summoned over magistrates' transfer

    EDITORIAL: Address all issues to ensure fair polls

    IEBC must be vigilant and act against the culprits.

    EDITORIAL: Make hockey great again

    Kenyan clubs have proved that they can play against the best and come out on top.

    WAFULA: School mental health care plan should be Matiang’i’s next step

    KIARII: Unions must rethink their role in industry

    WARAH: Kenya goes back to its ‘mating ritual’ with Western donors

    EDITORIAL: Early planning will prevent disasters such as drought

    EDITORIAL: Give information on el-Adde

    NANJIRA: Kenya's media must explain, analyse and put events in context

    KAGWANJA: Obama’s deferred dream a wake-up call for ‘Uhuru generation’

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    IN PICTURES: Jubilee Party smart membership card launch

    IN PICTURES: Top KCPE boy goes to school in style

    Underdogs upsetting the form book at Cup of Nations

    Underdogs upsetting the form book at Cup of Nations

    The secret here is that the so called smaller teams have so much confidence instilled in them.

    Former 800m champion Alfred Yego (left) and 5,000m Commonwealth Champion Mercy Cherono, during a seminar for elite athletes on issues pertaining doping held at the Pearl Hotel in Eldoret town on January 16, 2017.

    Trusted doctors to watch Kenyan runners for doping

    The doctors will prepare a monthly report to be sent to the Iaaf medical and anti-doping

    Returning Federer basks in 'special moment'

    Champs Swamibapa launch title defence on losing note

    Ghana begin latest Cup of Nations bid, Egypt return

    Heat is on as stars struggle at Aussie Open

    Knighthood bulldozes Merchant's Purse

    Guardiola concedes defeat in title race

    Warriors claim bronze in Africa Club Championship

    Fire guts dorm at St Mary's School Yala

    Fire guts dorm at St Mary's School Yala

    Students lose personal belongings but no one hurt.

    Why universities should not ignore CUE warning

    Regulator's chief executive David Some says he is committed to safeguarding university education.

    University education standards to dominate chancellors’ convention

    Dear Dr Siundu, all that readers want is a well-told story

    Did Raila and Ruto learn any lessons from Ghana's democracy?

    #DoTheWriteThing: Publishers kick off anti-piracy campaign

    It’s highly unlikely number of As can be so few in KCSE

    Why reforming universities is no walk in the park

    Parents should play facilitators to their children’s career choices

    Reese Witherspoon says 'things have to change' for Hollywood women

    Reese Witherspoon says 'things have to change' for Hollywood women

    "We have to start seeing women as they really are on film. We have to. And not just in movie

    Susan Mutero, 28, a university-trained horticulturalist, who is also an accountant, but who, for lack of choice, has had to resort to weaving baskets and hawking them in the towns of Narumoru, Nanyuki and Nyeri in Central Kenya for survival, Susan says that getting a "proper" job befitting her qualifications has been a discouraging experience.

    Why can’t I get a job?

    Susan Mutero, 28, hawked baskets to take herself through university.

    KITOTO: We've been together for months, should I move in?

    KITOTO: 25 reasons some of us shun marriage

    Busy schedule for midwife as doctors press on with strike

    How did he do it? Trump's shock rise to the presidency

    Pet dogs dress up for St Anthony blessing

    Could public payslips close gender pay gap?

    Hollywood worried about Trump's lack of humour