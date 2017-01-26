News
Lost kids: Desperate parents bypassing police
Facebook tweaks trending topics to limit fake news
Labour court spares KMPDU chiefs jail - VIDEO
Kenya ICC pullout Bill faces uncertain future
Drought threatens wildlife in Maasai Mara reserve
We are holding talks with striking varsity workers: Matiang’i
Politics
Voter registration: Overzealous youths warned
Some people have been reported using unorthodox means to compel residents to enlist.
Isiolo leaders worried by 'high' voter transfers
Uhuru heads to Tharaka-Nithi on vote hunt
Campaign Diary: Where Uhuru, Raila and Mudavadi will be today
House team dismisses claim on siphoning Sh2 billion - VIDEO
Kalonzo, Musila squabble rocks Wiper party - VIDEO
Lobby sues IEBC over gender rule
Business
EU considers deal to invest Sh20bn on Mombasa Port
Head of EU Delegation in Kenya says the EU is interested in supporting projects at the port to
Mombasa Cement to build 36 MW wind farm in Kilifi
New capital top agenda at Shelter Afrique special Jan 31 meeting
UK opens visa centre in Mombasa
Fuel shortage looms as night transport ban sparks protests
Britain promises better deals with Kenya after EU exit
510 EABL customers renew claim in botched promotion
Counties
Youth decry delays in ID processing
Youth claim they are being discriminated against yet they are Kenyan citizens.
Building of Nandi’s Koitalel university to start in March
Thiba dam stalled by wrangles - Uhuru
Senator Ndiema calls for peace ahead of polls
Teachers decry delayed school title deeds in Laikipia
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Welcome bid to solve university funding crisis
We have to explore different models of generating revenues to secure institutions' future.
ONYANGO-OBBO: Afcon is not just about football
WAMANJI: Get smart with provision of adequate water for agriculture
ALUDO: How to make lasting social change
NYASANI: Resolve dispute to get doctors back to work
Let us make all tourism green and clean
MZEE: Try different model to curb strikes
Sports
Emotional Lucic-Baroni ends it with a selfie
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni said the Australian Open has left her emotionally drained.
Wenger to accept FA charge over touchline row
Illness, injuries didn't stop Venus believing
Kenya's long distance star Sally Kipyego now a US citizen
Venus rises again - five facts on the veteran
Serena, Venus set up dream Australian Open final
Age-defying Venus ends major final drought
Education
Dr Matiang'i declines to provide details on the progress of the talks.
Matiang’i turns eye on TVET, assures govt commitment
Fewer female teachers in school management positions: report
Knec to pay exam supervisors this week
Lecturers say strike still on in push for pay deal
Learners to benefit from Sh50m scholarship fund
School fees hitch dims hope for KCPE stars
Life & Style
What makes Machakos tick?
County government’s deliberate efforts to market the town as the place to be bearing fruit, with