An election should not be the existential threat that it has become to Kenya.
News
Learning threatened by soaring drought
Leaders have asked the government and WFP to supply food to residents and schools.
Politics
Raila urges Maasais to back Nasa in elections
The opposition chief urged Kenyans not to give Jubilee another term in office.
Turf wars derail voter listing in Mt Kenya
Cord leaders bad for Kenya's progress - DP Ruto
Kidero has sensed defeat - Peter Kenneth says
Form team to supervise polls - LPK tells IEBC
Kalonzo urges Raila to abandon presidency quest
Kitui Senate aspirant to start campaign tour
Business
Mount Kenya region develops Sh100bn economic blueprint
Ten Mt Kenya region governors have come up with an ambitious Sh100 billion blueprint to transform
Dairy farmers face high cost of feeds as drought bites
Price of unga set to hit Sh150 as State dithers on imports
Ban on Uganda poultry could be lifted in the next one week
Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas
Apple to start building iPhones in India
Treasury expects Sh100bn in loans by end of March
Counties
Experts demand audit of stalled projects
Among counties hard hit by drought in the region are Turkana, West Pokot and Baringo.
Police arrest 23 suspects over burning of Rongai matatu
Chief woos locals to enlist as voters with Sh100
Senator Musila urges State to end banditry
Boinnet: We arrested Akasha brothers
Withdraw soldiers from Somalia, Uhuru told
Return of dreaded weed spells doom for lake people
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Let’s use this election to fix problems, not create them
This coming General Election is an important moment for national dialogue.
WARAH: Trump embodies the moral rot unleashed by a mafia economy
ALOT: EAC at a crossroads after Kenya failure to clinch AU post
MACHARIA: Vital lessons from debacle in Addis
CHEESEMAN: Why definition of 'free and fair politics' is sometimes hazy
WARIGI: Kenya’s AU loss not end of world for her diplomacy
MUTIGA: How to avoid falling for fake news
Sports
Cameroon wins Africa Cup of Nations
It is the fifth time Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations and first since 2002.
Aguero uncertain about Man City future
Otieno makes mincemeat of Tanzanian to take WBA Pan African super
Kanbis abandon match against Stray Lion in Eastleigh drama
Equity silence home side KPA to level final series
Chase for Kenya Open golf slots moves to Vet Lab
Men separated from boys as teams book spots in finals
Education
Revealed: What affects most children in schools
The findings reveal that learning is not as accessible and safe as it should be.
Teachers want free learning cash released to schools in seven days
End lecturers’ strike, Maseno students tell govt
Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i
Stakeholders question preparedness for new education system
Pupil beaten to death for failing to read
Students are safe, Matiang'i says after sodomy reports
Life & Style
Inside Eunice Njeri’s 24-hour marriage
BUZZ looks at the behind the scenes drama that may have led the top gospel star to call it quits