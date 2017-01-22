HOT TOPIC
Foreign envoys call for credible election

This comes two days after new IEBC commissioners take office.

Voter registration

New education system to start in May

teacher

This year, KICD is expected to develop learning materials and teaching guides.

Gambia's Yahya Jammeh leaves office after 22 years

Gambia President

Mediators said Jammeh was likely headed into exile.

President Trump acts swiftly at dawn of new era

US President Donald Trump is joined by the

Trump signed his first executive order in the Oval Office, targeting Obamacare.

    • News

    Firm in Sh1bn clinics scandal denies owing KRA

    Firm in Sh1bn clinics scandal denies owing KRA

    Estama Investments says Ministry of Health still owes it Sh200m for 20 clinics.

    US President Donald Trump supporters react on the National Mall to the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. PHOTO | AFP

    Kenya to feel pinch if US cuts aid to sub-Saharan Africa

    Mr Trump’s transition team questioned some decisions the US has made in its relations wit the

    Kenyans in US express optimism, anxiety

    Why Tett not yet off the hook in murder conspiracy riddle

    Catholics to witness enthronement of Don Bosco's relics

    Former Kenya Railways staff reeling in poverty as pension scheme struggles

    Government wants to reduce powers of Ipoa through law

    IEBC warns against forcing people to register to vote

    Mama Ngina checks on Moi's health at Kabarak

    Senegalese soldiers gather at Gambian border

    Donald and Melania Trump have 1st dance at inauguration ball

    Mr.President: Donald Trump officially sworn in as president

    Politics

    State House race narrows down to five thorny areas

    State House race narrows down to five thorny areas

    Unity of opposition leaders, voter registration, the Hague court question, tribal fear mongering

    Former TNA secretary-general Onyango Oloo

    Why politicians are now ‘returning home’

    With our politics highly tribalised, leaders forced to seek support of ‘their people’.

    Raila joins calls for clean up and audit of voters register

    Kalonzo tours counties in voters’ listing drive

    PAC fate in bribery claims is with Speaker

    ODM rivalry in Kisii escalates

    Governor Ruto's party to reap from Jubilee fallout in primaries

    Signs Uhuru is backing Kenneth anger rivals

    Ask your Question: Aden Duale

    Business

    Nairobi bourse worst-performing market globally - Bloomberg

    Nairobi bourse worst-performing market globally - Bloomberg

    Bourse driven to the edge by risk-averse investors who now prefer safer State debt

    Mr Francis Wangusi, the CA chief executive. PHOTO | FILE

    Safaricom still market leader as users drop by 1.2m

    Telco adds 669,594 subscribers in three months as Telkom Kenya revises customer count to active

    Surviving dry spell

    Feed options for dairy animals in the wake of dwindling fodder

    Want to beat the harsh weather? Here are the ways

    Small space, big vegetable harvest

    Vet on Call: If you keep dairy cows, don’t let dogs out

    To succeed in beef farming, arm yourself with these tips

    Diary of a Poultry Farmer: Hey, your car is not for farm use, the police

    Counties

    Prison term gives father chance to pursue degree

    Prison term gives father chance to pursue degree

    Aggrey Ondego was among best performers at Kodiaga Prison.

    David Waiganjo. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Love for small-scale farmers makes man resist lucrative offers from investors

    David Waiganjo turned down Sh300 million offer to lease land.

    Proposed Embakasi construction hangs in the balance following squatter

    Do not interfere with Kibra politics - Raila told

    Learners fail to join high school over lack of fees

    Rivers in Embu dry up as drought effects press on

    Police nab girl with bogus identity card

    Leaders endorse Muthomi Njuki for governor post

    Fire destroys national park, animals die

    Blogs & Opinion

    EDITORIAL: Gambia solution the best

    It is a relief political crisis has ended peacefully.

    EDITORIAL: Parliament has work cut out as it reopens

    Legislators should take the time to do a good job for Kenyans.

    LOUGHRAN: Cafes take over as pubs decline in Britain’s city centres

    ATWOLI: Leave to Caesar the decisions of Caesar!

    OTIENO: Kenyans have a duty to cheer Amina in the AU contest

    MUTIGA: Trump offers Africa chance to kick aid addiction

    CHEESEMAN: This year will be key for democracy in Africa

    MWAGIRU: Most humiliating exit for a dictator

    WAMBUGU: Online courses for cash-strapped students

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    IN PICTURES: Jubilee Party smart membership card launch

    IN PICTURES: Top KCPE boy goes to school in style

    Sports

    Vivian Cheruiyot hits the road after huge success on the track - PHOTOS

    Vivian Cheruiyot hits the road after huge success on the track - PHOTOS

    Cheruiyot said she could not comprehend what happened in the 5,000m final.

    Egypt's forward Abdallah Said celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Egypt and Uganda in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017. PHOTO | JUSTIN TALLIS | AFP

    Egypt strike late to dump out Uganda

    Pharaohs on the verge of Nations Cup quarter-finals.

    Spurs fightback thwarts Guardiola's Man City

    Ghana through to Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

    Rooney salvages point with record-breaking strike

    Rooney becomes Manchester United's new record goalscorer

    History maker Laukkanen is 2016 Driver of the Year

    Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

    Olunga attracts big-money interest from China

    Education

    Radical proposals to stem rot in varsities

    Radical proposals to stem rot in varsities

    The officials argue that the commission will help deal with incompetent lecturers.

    teacher

    New education system to start in May

    This year, KICD is expected to develop learning materials and teaching guides.

    Government to audit universities

    World is waiting for the story of black man in White House

    Sponsored: Think entrepreneurship, think Edulink International College

    To Obama, we owe the debt of helping others believe in their dreams

    Kenyan book in vernacular wins Spanish award

    Elnathan John Nigerian writer to tour KENYA

    Learn all there’s to know about intellectual property law here

    Life & Style

    MOTORING: How to keep your cool in the hot season

    MOTORING: How to keep your cool in the hot season

    For the next few weeks, your car’s cooling system will have to work harder than at any other time

    From left: Pauline Kamau and Peter Kinyanzui,

    Our 40 years working for Kenya Airways

    Two KQ staff who have been at the airline since its founding in 1977 take us back in time.

    MWALIMU ANDREW: Nairobi here I come! I must fight for my rightful job

    WORLD OF FIGURES: Difference between wealth and money

    NJUNG'E: Talking about your problem eases the burden you carry

    HART: Want to find a date? Leave internet and meet people

    Time changes all things... everything!

    SUNDAY SERMON: Faith is not easy; you will be tested

    Big name behind the ‘Big Cat Diary’