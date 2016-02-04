HOT TOPIC
Varsity still runs illegal campuses

The university was found to have campuses without adequate facilities and lecturers.

Kisii University

Teachers decry poor state of facilities in schools

Primary School

Pupils learn under difficult conditions while teachers struggle to create order where chaos

Ministry banks on information to bolster cancer war

Cancer Day

Patients have had to look for other treatment options when the only two machines at KNH broke

Former IEBC commissioner's account frozen

Former IEBC commissioner Thomas Letangule,

Former Telkom workers want to know how Sh1.8 billion lawyers received on their behalf was spent.

  • News
    Activist Boniface Mwangi records statement over death threats  
  • World
    Former Norway PM held at US airport over Iran visit  
  • News
    Jubilee now turns heat on IEBC  
  • Mombasa
    Aga Khan doctors remove coin stuck in boy’s throat - VIDEO  
  • World
    US retailer Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump brand  
  • Africa
    Angola's Dos Santos to step down  
  • News
    KMPDU chiefs spared jail, again - VIDEO  
  • Business
    Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas  
  • Seeds of Gold
    Art of mango picking, from the horse’s mouth  
  • Seeds of Gold
    Turning farm manure into black gold  
  • Seeds of Gold
    I run my farm on my mobile phone  
  • Seeds of Gold
    Vet on Call: Beware your livestock enterprise might soon be a beautiful nuisance  
  • Seeds of Gold
    It’s time corporates save Kenyans from curse of failed rains  
  • Seeds of Gold
    Diary of a Poultry farmer: Beginner’s guide on how to draft a winning poultry business plan  
  • Blogs CITY GIRL: Like DP Ruto, own your past, before it haunts you
  • Opinion
    Opinion MURUNGA: Had Amina won, we would have exported impunity to AU
  • Opinion
    Opinion MBUGUA: Men who throw stones live in glass houses
  • Opinion
    Opinion NGWIRI: Kalonzo’s political makeover has made him a man to watch
  • Newsplex
    Newsplex Drought puts western Kenya at risk, like arid lands

    • News

    Demand for reproductive health service on rise

    Most of them are in the lower socio-economic groups and cannot afford it.

    Uganda military

    No soldiers at border towns, says Uganda

    Ojaamong has complained of arbitrary arrests of Kenyan businessmen by Uganda police.

    Africa lobbies EU to ban ivory trade

    KNH plans to set up fertility clinic

    Schools in Mombasa, Tana counties where pupils learn under trees

    Matiang'i: County education heads to be sacked over extra fees

    New Board to enhance security management

    Kenya has cleanest air in the world - report

    Meru ‘James Bond’ out on bail

    video

    Aga Khan doctors remove coin stuck in boy’s throat

    video

    Labour court further suspends KMPDU officials' jail sentence by 7 days

    video

    Mourning fallen soldiers: President yet to speak out publicly on Kulbilyoh attack

    Politics

    Ensure all youth get IDs, DP Ruto tells chiefs

    The number of unregistered residents is estimated to be 1.5 million.

    Jubilee Party

    IEBC favours Nasa in kits distribution - Jubilee

    The electoral commission last week asked politicians to help mobilise more Kenyans to register.

    Mudavadi demands clean-up of voters' register

    Pressure mounts for KDF’s withdrawal from Somalia

    Chad president postpones elections citing lack of funds

    Rally to declare CS Wamalwa gubernatorial bid put off

    Where the party leaders will be today

    Nasa set to hold first rally in Bomet

    Mombasa county asks deputy governor to refund money it says she accrued

    Business

    Apple to start building iPhones in India

    The company is seeking to tap into a booming middle class while sales in China slow.

    The firm's first strategic plan launched in 2012 mainly focused on connection of power to public facilities. PHOTO | FILE

    Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas

    The 10-year old agency’s second strategic plan is to deepen penetration of power supply in rural

    Treasury expects Sh100bn in loans by end of March

    Rotich to negotiate for more SGR funds on trip to China

    Domestic travel grows past tourism board targets

    Kenya developing halal rules with eye on Muslim tourists

    Markets regulator, World Bank arm kick off CEOs training

    CBK issues banks April deadline to hand in fresh business plans

    I run my farm on my mobile phone

    Counties

    Kisumu residents get IDs in four days

    Kisumu has so far registered only 21 per cent of targeted new voters.

    John Kinyua, 20, a Form Four student at

    Student wants justice after teacher allegedly beats him

    Police say the teacher will be charged with assault after investigations are complete.

    Meru ‘James Bond’ out on bail

    Aga Khan doctors remove coin stuck in boy’s throat - VIDEO

    Search for items stolen in Mandera attack continues

    Dubai group rewards top Nakuru girls school

    Nakuru nurses protest over delayed salaries

    Fort Jesus set for Sh1bn facelift

    Kindiki denies sidelining parts of Tharaka-Nithi

    Blogs & Opinion

    EDITORIAL: Resolve football standoff

    Tussle between clubs and league administrators does not augur well for sport.

    EDITORIAL: Poor conditions in schools unacceptable

    It is misnomer to offer free or subsidised education when learners have no resources.

    CITY GIRL: Like DP Ruto, own your past, before it haunts you

    NGWIRI: Kalonzo’s political makeover has made him a man to watch

    KIAI: Fear of electorate marks beginning of war against corruption

    DOLAN: Change is coming

    MAKOKHA: Shabaab can't win war of words with military

    MURUNGA: Had Amina won, we would have exported impunity to AU

    LYNCH: Time to address Laikipia ranch invasions

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Flash floods hit Nairobi

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Lions hunt buffalo in Maasai Mara

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Wildfire destroys Aberdare National Park

    Sports

    Mwendwa to brief Caf chiefs on plans for 2018 Chan

    Mwendwa’s date with Caf officials has been necessitated by concern from Caf secretary Hicham El

    Sofapaka Football Club president Elly Kalekwa (right) addresses a press conference with his Muhoroni Youth FC counterpart Moses Adagala at the Intercontinental Hotel on February 3, 2016. The two clubs are disputing Football Kenya Federation’s decision to relegate them to the second-tier league for non-compliance. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

    Sofapaka, Muhoroni defy relegation

    Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka football club chairmen have vowed “through all means” to contest

    Schweinsteiger added to Man United Europa squad

    Impala, Kabras seek rebound in Kenya Cup

    Conseslus, Peris top guns in Central Rift cross country

    Leopards tackle Sharks in friendly at Kasarani

    AK strike big Lotto jackpot

    Kenya lagging behind in Chan preparations

    Conte tells Chelsea not to let levels drop

    Education

    Teachers want free learning cash released to schools in seven days

    Chairman of school heads' association say they are barely surviving.

    University of Nairobi vice-chancellor Peter Mbithi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    UoN sets up modern Graduate School of Business

    There is a big demand for executive training and development in the region.

    End lecturers’ strike, Maseno students tell govt

    Don't use pupils to entertain guests: Matiang’i

    Stakeholders question preparedness for new education system

    Pupil beaten to death for failing to read

    Students are safe, Matiang'i says after sodomy reports

    Matiang’i: Curriculum review funds set aside

    Matiang’i pushes university credit transfer programme

    Life & Style

    PLAIN TRUTH: How not to conduct yourself at work

    Office seductress, stop sleeping with your boss because  you are ‘sleeping’ all of us down the

    From left: Sylvia Gaita is part of A Million

    For the love of my community

    We celebrate four people who have given back to their communities... with no reward expected.

    MY STORY: I know where my shoe pinches, still I walk on

    Dr Maillu, ‘our Obama’ has no African experience

    Pastor Kiuna: Lack of money is the root of all evil

    HEART ADVICE: Help! I don’t want to be alone this Valentine’s!

    SEXUAL HEALTH: When the Big O becomes a problem

    MANTALK: Be gone you pesky gym newbies!

    Hyena politics: Lessons for local voters from Donald Trump win