News
Farmers to receive fertiliser next month
However, Mr Terer said the amount of fertiliser purchased will not be sufficient.
Government trashes CBA, calls medics for talks
Police now probe abduction in search for missing couple
Kericho to file case in London over colonial sins
Nairobi listed best city to visit in 2017 by UK firm
Sikhs mark birthday of spiritual leader
Detectives hunt down boy’s kidnappers
Politics
Kilifi Speaker’s security withdrawn
Kilifi MCAs condemned the withdrawal of their speaker’s police bodyguard.
Vetting of IEBC nominees to start Tuesday
Mbadi wedged in Homa Bay ODM leadership row
Kalonzo threatens to write to ICC over Duale threat clip
Kilonzo: Opposition will take poll laws row to court
We don’t plan on using manual system, IEBC says
Pokot, Baringo to be centre of Ruto-Gideon showdown
Business
Imperial Bank clients get high refunds
Ruling by the High Court says receiver managers can pay out up to Sh2.5 million to its depositors
Troubled Dubai Bank debtor wins Sh3bn war against KDF
Sh871m KCB loan defaulter Spencon put under receivership
Export agency hunts for head after ex-KPCU boss departure
Kenya welcomes China’s ban on ivory trade, says pledge is historic
Treasury's memo freezes fresh civil service employment
Boost for farmers as OLX sets up soil lab
Counties
MP aspirant woos voters with wheelchairs
Police recover animals stolen from Isiolo
Police restore security in bandit-prone areas in Kitui
Tanzanian caught sneaking into Somalia out on bond
Mombasa County traffic marshals removed from roads
Blogs & Opinion
EDITORIAL: Voter target is achievable
Voter registration is an opportunity for the IEBC to show that it is on the right track.
GAITHO: Cord could rush headlong into a Jubilee snare
KITTONY: Focus should be on jobs and peace in 2017
MUNENE: ‘Luhya unity’ meet created chief maker, left ‘Western’ rift intact
NGUMI: We need manual verification of voters
EDITORIAL: Remember our legends
EDITORIAL: All governors have a right to security
Sports
Sofapaka, Thika United, Muhoroni out of league for flouting rules
This year’s SportPesa Premier League will consist of 15 teams.
Barcelona "obliged" to fight back — Suarez
Man Utd, Liverpool eye League Cup final showdown
Aubameyang, Mahrez lead stars targeting Cup of Nations glory- PHOTOS
Butali seek to save campaign in must-win tie
Firefighters rescue Tight Squeeze
Uhuru grants Kadenge wish, gives star Sh2 million
Education
Form one students start reporting amid flouted fee guidelines fears
Principals are under instructions to ensure the new students are well-received and
Hard questions raised by 2016 KCSE results
Equity awards 156 needy students Wings to Fly scholarships
Lamu residents urge govt to reopen schools
Nova Academies' different approach to school curriculum
Students who scored below C+ told to join technical colleges
Kuppet faults 2016 KCSE results, calls for audit
Life & Style
This is what poll violence did to us
Elizabeth Kimunya cheated death narrowly when 35 of her neighbours burnt to death in the Kenya