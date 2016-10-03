By OUMA WANZALA

Secondary school teachers will be asking their employer for a special scheme of service for post-graduate teachers when their salary increase talks start in Nairobi today.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) chairman, Mr Omboko Milemba, said this was one of the issues his team will be raising during the meeting with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) officials to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Kuppet will also be demanding a 200 per cent salary increase for its members while Knut has asked for a 300 per cent raise alongside other allowances.

If the unions get their way, teachers will be among the best paid civil servants in the country.

Kuppet wants the lowest paid diploma teacher who earns Sh24,662 to earn Sh73,086.

These teachers are in Job Group J. A graduate teacher in Job Group K who earns Sh31,020 should earn Sh93,060, while the highest paid teacher, who earns Sh109,089 should get Sh218,178 at entry level.

Kuppet has also proposed that teachers should be moved to job group S and T as part of the harmonisation programme.

“We also want a post-graduate allowance for those who undertake further studies and which should be 40 per cent of the basic salary,” Mr Milemba said.

Such an allowance, he said, would enable teachers to progress without leaving the service.

He said the only scheme of service in place covers non-graduate and graduate teachers.

“When TSC designed the scheme, it did not expect post-graduate teachers but we now have them. We have to retain them in the service and that can only be done if they are paid well,” he added in an interview with the Daily Nation on Monday.

Last week, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) held similar talks with the commission and the two will meet again on October 18 when TSC is expected to table its counter-offer.

A source at TSC, on Monday, decline to discuss the proposed talks with Kuppet officials today, saying this would jeopardise the negotiations.

Mr Milemba said the commission must be ready to present a counter-offer.

ALLOWANCES

Teachers who are not members of either union will also be required to pay an agency fee at two per cent of their salary.

Mr Milemba said they should pay the fee because they will benefit from the efforts of the unions.

Teachers who are not represented by either Kuppet or Knut will also enjoy the new terms in the CBA.

Kuppet wants its members to be paid a commuter allowance of between Sh6,000 to Sh24,000, up from Sh4,000 to Sh16,000.

“We also want responsibility allowances for principals, deputies, heads of departments and class teachers and which should be at 20 per cent. We also want special school allowances,” said Mr Milemba.

At present, he said, only primary school head teachers earn responsibility allowances.

Leave allowance should also be paid at one month basic salary and not between Sh4,000 to Sh10,000 as has been the case.

“TSC’s top leadership should get a two-week leave to handle this important matter so that we conclude it once and for all within the period,” he said.

Mid this year, TSC and the unions signed a CBA in Mombasa, which will run from July 2013 to June 30, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed that the talks be concluded by end of October for budgeting.