DEAR DOC: Avoid short-cuts and take the long road to weight loss

By

More by this Author

Dear Dr Flo,

I am now 33 years old. I have been gaining weigh gradually for the past five years, and this started after I gave birth to my son. I have been told that I am obese and I need to cut weight for health reasons. I have tried all sorts of diet plans and exercises with little success. Is there any medicine that I can take to help me lose weight faster?

Stella.

Dear Stella,

Unwanted weight gain is a common concern, especially among women. It is usually a result of the slowing down of our bodies’ metabolism that starts in the late 20s or early 30s, which means the body needs less food and less energy to carry out its daily tasks.

Related Content DEAR DOCTOR: That pesky sneeze could be a pointer to a bad infection

This is coupled by hormonal changes, poor eating habits and lack of adequate exercise. Most times, the extra weight seems to sneak up on us, without being noticeable at first, and soon enough, it becomes a problem.

Due to the many health problems associated with excess weight, it is advisable to try to manage it.

The best way to manage obesity is to reduce calorie intake and increase physical exercise over a long period of time. Therefore, you should choose a diet and exercise plan that you can work with, possibly, for the rest of your life. You can have a talk with a nutritionist and a physical trainer to help figure this out.

While it is tempting to try rapid weight loss strategies, they are neither healthy nor sustainable, and the weight lost is easily regained if the diet and exercise are not managed as well.

These strategies include gastric by-pass surgery, lipo-suction and medications. Most weight loss medicines have side effects like bloating, diarrhea, tremors and even addiction. For these reasons, doctors will usually not prescribe weight loss medicines, as the risks outweigh the benefits.

Dr Flo,

I noticed that my son has had whitish patches on his scalp for several weeks. What could those be? Since there’s no hair on those patches, will the hair grow back?

Mama Steve.

Dear Mama Steve,

Your son most likely has a fungal infection on the skin of his scalp, causing the whitish patches. Sometimes the growth of the fungi causes the hair in that area to stop growing.

He needs to see a doctor to get a prescription for an anti-fungal cream. If the symptoms persist, he can get anti-fungal tablets and a shampoo to clear the infection. With time, after the infection is cleared, the hair will grow back.

Dr Flo,

I feel that I have bad breath, despite brushing my teeth every day. This makes me uncomfortable when among other people because I fear that they can smell my foul breath. What can I do about it?

Mutua.

Dear Mutua,

Bad breath is a factor of dental hygiene, diet and gastrointestinal problems. You should brush your teeth after meals, at least twice a day. You should also brush your tongue or get a tongue scraper.

You can use a mouth wash or gargle after brushing your teeth.

It is also advisable to visit a dentist to have your teeth cleaned and checked. Tooth decay can contribute to bad breath, and some things like plaque need to be cleaned by the dentist.

Some foods like onion and garlic contribute to bad breath, so reduce the consumption of such.

Take a lot of water, about two litres per day, and also a lot of vegetables and fruits.

Other health conditions that can contribute to bad breath are sinusitis, recurrent throat infections, tonsil stones, recurrent heart burn, and stomach infections. You can be evaluated for this by your doctor once dental issues have been ruled out.