DEAR DOC: Throat mucus makes me ill at ease, please help

By

More by this Author

Dr Flo,

I wish to thank you for your time in addressing wellness issues and contributing to smart solutions. I wish to bring to your attention the discomfort I experience due to some throat mucus. I have suffered from this problem for a while now. I have visited several high-profile ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists at top hospitals but the problem is far from over. The mucus is thick in the morning and at times brownish. The discomfort is worse after having something sugary or cold or coming across a strong smell. After taking amoxycillin, there was no significant change. I don’t experience any pain, and there is no blood stain in the sputum. What is this?

David.

Dear David,

The airway usually produces some mucus that covers its lining. Whenever there is any irritation due to cold, dust, strong smells, pollen or infection, the amount of mucus produced increases, and the body tries to remove it through coughing or sneezing. In case of infection, treatment will usually lead to the body going back to normal. Some people produce too much mucus for a prolonged period because their immune system is overactive, or because they are exposed continuously to dust or other irritants. Sometimes even stomach acid reflux (acid coming up to the throat) can cause excessive mucus production. In such instances, you need to remove whatever may be causing irritation e.g. avoiding cold. The immune system cannot be changed, but it can be controlled by taking anti-allergy medicine when necessary. Long-term follow-up by one ENT specialist is also advisable.

Dr Flo,

I am 28 years old and I have been having a constant weight of 68 to 70 kilogrammes. My height is 180 centimetres. I have tried to gain some weight with no success. Despite having that constant weight, I am worried because daily I am becoming thinner, my trousers loose, my belts bigger. Nowadays, I can even see my ribs. My friends and family members keep telling me that I am becoming thinner. But when I check my weight, it is still between 68 and 70 kilogrammes. I have had this weight since 2007. I have a good appetite. I have even been on food supplements. I have undergone almost all lab tests for chronic infectious diseases and lately gastroscopy but all the results are negative. I am worried. What should I do to add my body “fat”. Please help.

Erick.

Dear Erick,

At a height of 180cm, having 68 to 70kg is actually quite healthy for you. Your body mass index (BMI) is 21 (normal BMI is 18 to 25). While some people add or lose weight easily, others do not change their weight easily. It is actually healthier to have a body weight that does not fluctuate much. As you grow older, it will become easier to add weight as your metabolism goes down. The notion that to be healthy you have to be “fat” is not right. If your weight is consistent at a healthy level, and you do not have any other health concerns like getting sick frequently, then there is no cause for alarm. Focus on eating a balanced diet, exercising and avoiding unhealthy practices such as smoking or taking too much alcohol. You need to accept your body as it is, it’s actually a good thing.

Dr Flo,

I have a problem with dandruff. I have tried many kinds of hair oils, without any improvement. Is there a solution for this?

Emma.

Dear Emma,

Dandruff, otherwise known as seborrheic dermatitis, is a skin condition that causes itching and flaky scales. It usually affects the scalp, but it can also affect other parts of the body. It has no exact known cause, but it can arise from stress, having oily skin, having a fungal infection and also cold, dry weather. Some medical conditions and medicines can also trigger it. It worsens and gets better over time. You can use shampoos that have ketoconazole or selenium, zinc or salycilic acid. They are usually sold in pharmacies, or can be prescribed by a doctor. Also take a lot of water, and eat a balanced diet. Try not to scratch your scalp because it can lead to infection. If it continues despite this, visit a skin specialist (dermatologist).