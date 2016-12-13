In the week that Kenyans and millions of people around the world were glued to their television sets, watching Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump secure his unbelievable triumph over Democrat’s Hillary Clinton in the US, a landmark occurrence was also taking place in Arusha Tanzania, concerning the well-being of thousands hopelessly hooked to drugs.

In what can be labelled the Arusha Declaration on HIV and Harm Reduction in Eastern Africa, members of Parliament from Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda and Burundi appended their signatures to an agreement aimed at delivering health and social services to people who use drugs, as well as creating an enabling environment for delivery of these services.

Also in attendance at the Regional High Level Policy Dialogue Meeting on HIV and Harm Reduction in Eastern Africa, were officials from Seychelles and Ethiopia.

Harm reduction simply refers to policies, programmes and practices that aim to reduce the harms associated with use of psychoactive drugs in people unable or unwilling to stop the habit.

This is according to Harm Reduction International (HRI), a leading non-governmental organisation working to reduce the negative health, social and human rights impacts of drug use and drug policy by promoting evidence-based public health policies and practices, and human rights-based approaches to drugs.

The defining features are the focus on the prevention of harm, rather than on the prevention of drug use itself, and the focus on people who continue to use drugs.

Harm reduction began to be discussed frequently after the threat of HIV spreading among and from injecting drug users was first recognised. However, similar approaches have long been used in many other contexts for a wide range of drugs.

Harm reduction complements approaches that seek to prevent or reduce the overall level of drug consumption. It is based on the recognition that many people throughout the world continue to use psychoactive drugs despite even the strongest efforts to prevent the initiation or continued use of drugs. The concept accepts that many people who use drugs are unable or unwilling to stop the habit at any given time. Access to good treatment is important for people with drug problems, but many people with drug problems are unable or unwilling to get treatment.

Available HIV prevalence data shows that there is an immense disease burden among people who inject drugs (PWID). Nationwide prevalence of HIV in PWID ranges from 5.8 per cent in Seychelles to 16 per cent in Zanzibar, 18.3 per cent in Kenya and as high as 44.3 per cent in Mauritius. HIV prevalence among PWID is also uneven within countries and can be very high in some regions areas

Indeed, as stipulated in the 2016 United Nations Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS, some countries and regions have made significant progress in expanding health-related risks and harm reduction programmes. However, it also alludes to lack of global progress made in reducing transmission of HIV among people who use drugs, particularly those who inject themselves.

This is the reality the MPs and other stakeholders meeting at Mount Meru hotel in Arusha grappled with as they explored ways and means of realising successes in harm reduction strategies in the Eastern Africa region.

The objective of the Arusha meeting, organised by KANCO - a Kenya-based NGO with regional presence - was to create space for policy makers and harm reduction advocates to meet and hold discussions.

The meeting had technical partners like International Drug Policy Consortium (IDPC) and United Nations Office on Crime and Drugs (UNODC) to provide information on best practices globally, and in the region as well.

At the end of it all, they made a resounding declaration that should, going forward, add impetus to efforts to implementation to Harm Reduction in the region’s states.

“We call for the scale-up, strengthening and funding of harm reduction services for people who use drugs across Eastern Africa, as well as the creation of enabling policy environments under which these evidence-based services can operate and achieve their potential impact,” the legislators said.

Kenyan MP Agostinho Neto summarised the feelings of many participants about the meeting with these remarks: “This meeting offered the means to discuss and have a joint voice regarding harm reduction for people who use drugs. It also created a network of policy makers opened to the creation of harm reduction related legislation”.

According to him, discussions on this initiative have been going on for a while with partners talking to themselves. However, the Arusha meeting offered the means for technical partners to talk with policy makers on what is possible and not possible in different countries.

“The good thing about getting advocates in the manner that we did during the meeting, is ensuring that the advocates, i.e. the policy makers themselves, believe in the message. We now have synergies between the partners and the policy makers,” said the Ndhiwa MP.

Through this declaration, the MPs committed themselves, to advocate for relevant policies promoting access to health services for drugs users, implementation and scaling up of such services, and for creation of an enabling environment for these services to be implemented. They also undertook to encourage regional studies on drug use and health.

Key players such as KANCO and IDPC, through its secretariat member, Ms Nathalie Rose, now have reason to hope that this declaration will be the basis for formulation of a regional policy on harm reduction across East Africa.

In the words of Mr Neto, the meeting conveyed the MPs from the point of awareness creation to that of knowledge, thus creating a network of policy makers who believe in harm reduction.

