New HIV test kit comes in a USB stick

Scientists have developed a new type of HIV test that fits in a USB stick and can give a “fast and highly” accurate reading of viral load in a patient’s blood.

The British researchers say the new device can detect the virus in a drop of blood and generate a signal which can be read on a laptop, handheld device or a computer.

The device, which is still in its early stages, was developed by scientists at the Imperial College London and a US diagnostics firm, DNA Electronics.

It could be particularly useful in remote areas by allowing patients to regularly monitor the levels of the virus in their blood the same way diabetes patients check their blood sugar.

It produces an accurate result in just 30 minutes, and by allowing patients to monitor the virus levels, they can effectively manage their treatment.

Tests for the virus can usually take up to two weeks to process, but researchers hope that the prototype could allow people to test themselves at home.

“Monitoring viral load is crucial to the success of HIV treatment. At the moment, testing often requires costly and complex equipment that can take a couple of days to produce a result,” said Dr Graham Cooke, who co-led the research.

“We have taken the job done by this equipment, which is the size of a large photocopier, and shrunk it down to a USB chip,” Cooke added.

The device has a chip that uses just a drop of blood to detect HIV levels and creates an electrical signal that is sent to a USB stick, which can then be read by a computer.

Any HIV in the sample triggers an acidity change, which the chip transforms into an electrical signal. This is sent to the USB stick, which shows the result on a computer or electronic device.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, results showed the stick test was 95 per cent accurate over 991 blood samples, and the average time to produce a reading was 20.8 minutes.

At least 36 million people worldwide are infected with the human deficiency virus (HIV) that causes Aids, and the majority of them live in sub-Saharan Africa.