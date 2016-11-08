On the road to 63

By ELIZABETH MERAB

Every day, 3,400 children are born in Kenya. However, only half of these will live to the current life expectancy age of 65. While this is a troubling reality, the chances of living a long life in Kenya today are better than in the past two decades, when life expectancy was capped at less than 60 years.

A study published last month in the scientific journal The Lancet reported that Kenya’s population, just like the rest of the world’s, is gaining years, and that means there is something the country is doing right.

Today, Kenyans are living longer than they did 25 years ago, mainly due to large drops in death rates, particularly in the last 10 years, for diseases such as HIV/Aids, malaria, and diarrhoea. A slight drop in maternal deaths in the country — from 371 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 338 in 2015 — has also been hailed for this increase in life expectancy.

But this progress is threatened by increasing numbers of people suffering serious health challenges related to obesity, high blood sugar, and alcohol and drug abuse.

“Many nations face significant health challenges despite the benefits of income, education, and low birth rates, while other countries farther behind in terms of development are seeing strong progress,” said Dr Charles Shey Wiysonge, a professor of clinical epidemiology at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Lancet report analysed 249 causes of death, 315 diseases and injuries, and 79 risk factors in 195 countries and territories between 1990 and 2015.

In Kenya, Dr Wiysonge said, while the reduction in maternal deaths reveals some progress, the country falls behind many other East African nations in this regard.

From the study, seven out of every 10 deaths last year was caused by conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, chronic kidney damage, and Alzheimer’s disease, set against falling death rates from communicable diseases like HIV/Aids and malaria.

In 2015, 40 million global deaths were due to non-communicable diseases, making the total number of annual deaths to increase from about 48 million in 1990 to almost 56 million in 2015.

At the end of the study period, an estimated 1.2 million deaths were due to HIV/Aids, a reduction of a third since 2005.

MALARIA DEATHS

Malaria deaths had equally fallen by 37 per cent since 2005, to 730,500 in 2015. Yet, despite this reduction, HIV/Aids was still the leading cause of death, resulting in 46,577 deaths in 2015, followed by diarrhoeal diseases and lower respiratory infections, killing 33,624 and 26,843, respectively.

Globally, life expectancy increased from about 62 years to nearly 72 from 1980 to 2015, thanks to improvements in sanitation, immunisations, indoor air quality, and nutrition in poor countries, and several nations in sub-Saharan Africa rebounding from high death rates due to HIV/Aids, says the report.

But the conditions that kill are not typically those that make people sick. In 2015, for instance, the top three non-fatal causes of “health loss” were iron-deficiency anaemia, neglected tropical diseases, and depression.

Study coordinator Dr Christopher Murray, from the University of Washington in Seattle, said: “Development drives, but does not determine health. We see countries that have improved far faster than can be explained by income, education, or fertility. And we also continue to see countries that are far less healthy than they should be given their resources.”

The study also notes that whereas people are getting healthier and living longer, they are also spending more time with often debilitating illness and disability.

The findings echo concerns by some medical professionals that more time is being spent prolonging life at the expense of the quality of life that people have in their final years.

Therefore gains in medical and health sectors are “masking an increasing amount of illness, disability and death from non-communicable diseases”.

“Death rates from communicable diseases have fallen sharply, adding to a major overall increase in life expectancy. But that extra time appears to be spent more and more unhealthily,” the study notes.

The situation gets worse when the life expectancies of men and women are compared. For instance, although Kenya’s average life expectancy is 65, there is evident difference.

Today, a healthy man will live to the age of 61 compared to a woman who will live to just under 65, on average.

This has been attributed to health factors such as lifestyle diseases and poor health-seeking behaviours among men. Mr Kepha Nyanumba, a nutrition consultant, says the life span of men is generally lower than that women because they can neither handle stress well nor do they sick health services on time.

“Under the same conditions, more men (when sick) will die faster than women despite having better metabolism,” says Mr Nyanumba.

“You will find that a woman will rush to hospital for a checkup even if she just have a flu, but a man will wait until his situation gets worse, and by this time it is often difficult to save them.”

Life expectancy is the average period that a person may expect to live. On the other hand, life expectancy at birth is defined as how long, on average, a newborn can expect to live, if current death rates do not change.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of children born today who will survive to attain the life expectancy drops as they get older.

Apart from the gender factor, Mr Nyanumba also says that other factors like genetics, education level and lifestyle are also determinants of whether an individual will attain the life expectancy or not.

For instance, he says, if weaning — introducing the baby to solid foods — is not done properly and at the right age, it can affect the child’s later life since introduction of food affects micronutrient balance.

“Weaning determines the child’s development, which also has a direct impact on their life expectancy,” he says.

“For example, if you want to introduce the child to proteins, it should be done for three days as the mother monitors how the child reacts to the particular protein. Do not alternate them at a go.”

Mr Nyanumba says the choices of food can have trans-generational consequences. “If a family member is diagnosed with diabetes type 2, the likelihood of them having children with type 1 diabetes are very high. This significantly impacts on the life of the child.”

Based on the Lancet study, Mr Nyanumba says that as a country, we need to know our areas of improvement and maintain them without forgetting to work on the weak points.

