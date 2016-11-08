Research should be at the centre of all health policies

By Rose Oronje

Research is essential for effective development efforts. In fact, it is widely acknowledged that the success of countries that are economically and socially advanced has been largely underpinned by strong policy commitments and investments in research.

Kenya’s commitment to research is demonstrated in its legislations, policies and institutions that have been established to either coordinate generation of, or conduct actual, research. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is the custodian of all research matters in the country and these are coordinated through its National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (Nacosti).

The provisions of the 2010 Constitution on research necessitated the repealing of the 1978 Science, Technology and Innovations (STI) Act in 2013. This led to the establishment of Nacosti in 2013 to replace the then National Council for Science and Technology (NCST).

Through the STI Act, the government has established several research institutions for various development sectors to generate the research evidence that it needs to inform development decisions and investments. These include the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro), the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra), and Kenya Forestry Research Institute (Kefri). All these show the efforts being made to ensure that research plays a central role in our development.

The most recent development in research in the country is the setting up of the National Research Fund (NRF) provided in the reforms contained in the 2010 Constitution and the 2013 STI Act. The NRF is the government’s facility for funding research in the country and it comes in handy, given that lack of funding has been a major challenge in the sector.

Indeed, many researchers have over the years decried the inadequate government funding of research in the country, which means that most of the research generated in Kenya has been funded by external donor agencies.

As such, it has been argued that this research meets the needs of donors and not those of government. The government has committed to allocating two per cent of its GDP to funding research, but this commitment is yet to be fully realised.

However, inadequate local funding is not the only reason research is not playing a central role in Kenya’s development efforts. A 2014 study by the African Institute for Development Policy (Afidep) on the status of research use in the health sector in Kenya revealed that, apart from research generated locally being irrelevant to the Ministry of Health’s urgent policy needs, it was also untimely, or not presented in easily accessible formats for decision-makers.

Also, there was lack of regular platforms between decision-makers and researchers to talk about urgent policy issues as well as emerging research in the health sector to enable better appreciation of existing studies, and therefore enable their use.

Even between the Ministry of Health and its research arm, Kemri, there did not exist clear mechanisms or platforms where Kemri researchers discussed their research with ministry staff and officials.

Another major hindrance was the lack of meaningful contact and relationships between decision-makers and researchers. Apart from a few decision-makers who had close contact with some Kemri researchers, many decision-makers at MoH were in the dark.

Also, there was weak infrastructural support at the MoH to facilitate use of research. For instance, the presence of a functional library, well-staffed and stocked with relevant and up-to-date material, is an important enabler of research use.

The MoH recognises these challenges and there have been ongoing efforts in the last two years to address them, such as the development of the national policy framework and priorities for health research in the country, and implementation of a capacity building programme for its technical staff in research use.

It is clear that Kenya regards research as an important ingredient in its development efforts, and there are ongoing efforts to strengthen its role in development. However, a lot still remains to be done, including active and institutionalized engagement and exchange of information between the decision-makers, and increased and sustained government investments in research and development in the country.

There is also need for efforts that raise the profile of science and scientists in order to entrench the appreciation of science in our society and increase the numbers of young people getting into research careers.