By DR FLORENCE NJOROGE

Dear Doctor,

I usually sneeze a lot every morning, and when I encounter dust and strong perfumes. I don’t remember when this started but it must have been in my childhood. Is there something I can do to get rid of this problem once and for all? I have taken a lot of medicines and the problem is still there. Please help. Mwangi

Dear Mwangi,

It seems that you have allergic rhinitis. What this means is that you body’s immune process reacts quite strongly to dust, strong smells and cold. These are called triggers and they cause your respiratory system to overreact, causing the sneezing, and sometimes a runny and stuffy nose. This is usually in the genetic make-up of a person, which means it can be passed from parents to children, and it also cannot be eradicated. It is also associated with other allergy conditions like allergic skin rashes, allergic cough, recurrent itching of the eyes (allergic conjunctivitis) and asthma. Someone may have one or a combination of several of them. The condition cannot be cured but it can be controlled by avoiding the triggers, like cold, dust, strong smells, pollen and smoke, and also by taking anti-allergy medicines. Nasal sprays can also be used to control it.

Dear Doctor,

How do doctors determine the duration of time for taking medication? Why can’t I stop taking the drugs as soon as I feel better? Samantha.

Dear Samantha,

This is a common concern. The kind of medication you are given and the duration of treatment is determined by your symptoms, their severity, the diagnosis that has been made, and also your medical history. Ask your doctor which of your medications is purely for symptomatic relief (for instance, painkillers) and if you can stop taking once the specific symptoms have resolved. If you are given any antibiotics, you have to complete the prescribed dose. This is because antibiotics fight the disease-causing agent in your body( bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites) and the doses are calculated based on what amount of drug, given for how long, will completely destroy all the germs. If the dose is less than, or taken for, a shorter time than required, these germs mutate to fight that specific medicine, and that medicine can no longer work.

Dear Doctor,

My son is 11 years old and he has frequent headaches, especially on school days and also when he plays video games for long. He has been examined by the doctors several times and has even had tests done that turned out normal. What could be the problem?

Worried Mother

Dear Worried Mother,

This sounds like an eyesight problem. Check to see if your son seems to strain when looking at things, especially those that are at a distance. Also, ask the class teacher if he or she has noticed the same with your child. He needs to have an eye exam by an eye doctor to find out if he might need glasses or other treatment. You can request that your son be moved to sit closer to the board in school. He should also spend less time on screens, including TV, computers and smartphones, and also to take a lot of water.

Dear Doctor,

I was treated last week for a chest problem, and my roommate seems to be having a similar problem. Can I share my medicine with her since I’m feeling better and I still have some medicine left?

Concerned Roommate

Dear Concerned Roommate,

Sharing medications with others is generally not advisable since the diagnosis may not be the same, and the other person may have issues that prevent them from taking the same medication as you — for example, they may be allergic to it, or be pregnant, or be taking something else that may react badly with your medicines. You also need to complete your own prescribed medicine.