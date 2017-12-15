Plasma Diagnostics Ltd now offers liquid biopsy tests

Non-invasive DNA blood test improves cancer treatment management, monitoring cancer treatment response and screen for recurrence – in real time.

Plasma Diagnostics Ltd, a leading clinical laboratory based in Mombasa, has joined hands with Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd, India, to provide Cancertrack Liquid Biopsy, a non-invasive DNA blood test to improve cancer treatment management, monitoring cancer treatment response and screen for recurrence –in real time.

It is one of the most comprehensive and accurate Liquid Biopsy test on this planet.

It gives unprecedented capability to detect cancerous activity which is otherwise impossible to scan or search through conventional techniques like PET-CT scans, MRI scans or Ultrasounds.

NON-INVASIVE BLOOD TESTS

Cancertrack offers patients a non-invasive blood test that detects cancer cells and their fragments with ultra-high precision, specificity and reliability.

The test lets doctors check for cancerous cell or cancer cell fragments to monitor recurrence of the disease or keep an eye on changes in the tumour characteristics, as often as necessary, without the risk of radiation from scans, hospitalisation, anaesthesia or painful surgical biopsies.

Cancertrack is an ultra-precision Liquid Biopsy for all types of cancers. It can eliminate the need for repetitive costly, inaccessible, painful biopsies and is an excellent and reliable test to determine the presence, recurrence and therapy response to malignancy in suspected or under treatment cancer patients.

The test is suitable for every cancer patient, patients who are in remission or cancer survivors needing monitoring.

It is also recommended for every patient in whom the cancer is not responding satisfactorily to therapy and asymptomatic person who has a high risk profile after genetic analysis or strong family history and where periodic screening is recommended.

Keeping track of cancer is very critical.

Cancer is best managed by a treatment plan that stays one step ahead of the tumour.

Yet, in reality, every patient’s malignancy changes continuously and usually overtakes the treatment.

SELECTING OPTIMUM DRUG

Doctors are faced with a serious challenge – to hit the moving target of cancer by selecting the optimum drug at the appropriate stage of the disease.

However, conventional techniques such as imaging or scans can take more than 3 months to detect whether or not the treatment is working or it has failed – precious time that the cancer exploits to grow and become more resistant, more aggressive.

That’s why it is important to determine as quickly as possible if the cancer is responding to the therapy or is progressing.

This information is now available through Cancertrack. It enables a rapid response in real time to the ever changing character of a patient’s cancer.

Cancertrack is easy on the patient, safe, sure, and simple.

Once a patient is diagnosed with cancer, routinely patient receives the “conventional or standard” chemotherapy regimens. These regimens are common to all patients with that particular cancer type.

Such “one size fits all” approach is one of the most important reasons of treatment failure and cancer recurrence.

CORREKT-CHEMO

To avoid such “trial and error” approach and to save the precious time, Correkt-chemo is a must for a successful cancer therapy management.

It is the only test available that identifies directly, the most effective chemotherapy drugs that can kill cancer cells.

In this test, live tumour cells obtained from fresh biopsy are treated with different chemotherapy drugs and their combinations. The effect of these drugs is studied in real time to analyse the direct efficacy of each cancer drug to kill the cancer cells.

This allows oncologists to personalize and improve the treatment by selecting the best suitable drugs before starting chemotherapy.

The goal of the partnership is to empower individuals with personalized and precision cancer risk assessment and screening to enable the earliest possible cancer detection and treatment.

These diagnostic advancements hold immense promise to reduce Kenya’s cancer mortality.

PERSONAL GENOME ANALYSIS - THE MASTER KEY TO YOUR HEALTH

Personal Genome Analysis is a revolutionary simple saliva- based test that tracks your inherited and acquired genetic health risks.

The results give insights into weaknesses in your immunity, genetic predisposition to almost 100 different health conditions, drug efficacy, sensitivities and more, helping you pre-empt a majority of these risks.

Genetic counsellors help you understand your report better. An expert panel of doctors will help you understand specific conditions better and possibly test for them early to take control of your health.

This is a chance for one to forecast their health status between 10 to 15 years in advance, giving one an opportunity to treat diseases before they strike.

Far sooner than anyone would have thought possible, the real-world benefits of genetic science and access to the data itself are available in Kenya, courtesy of Plasma Diagnostics.

“The next generation health check-up ensures you know your future health now. Through the test, drug response, optimum drugs and drug sensitivity is assessed to achieve the most effective prescription,” says Nilesh Vaghadia, Plasma Diagnostics director.

CONDITIONS COVERED

Conditions covered range from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, lifestyle and weight management, neuropsychological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and migraine.

The test also checks your future risk of 17 types of cancers, liver, gastro and renal health, bone and joint conditions, endocrine and reproductive health as well as drug responses to the most common drugs used for the treatments of the various conditions.

“Learning about your genetics enables you to optimize your health. The future of healthcare lies in preventive genetic testing. As the medical field is making great advancements with regards to technology and treatments, the tests are narrowing down to more easier yet micro level. Cancer tests have also become more specific and advanced and the perfect example is Liquid Biopsy,” Mr Vaghadia concludes.

Plasma Diagnostics Ltd Laboratories has a proud reputation as a leading, full-service clinical laboratory in Mombasa for over 8 years.

FULLY AUTOMATED ANALYSERS

Our laboratories are equipped with some of the most advanced, fully automated analysers and devices from the world’s top-rated brands in order to meet our clinician’s and patients' needs. Through its various College of American Pathologists Accredited partner labs, Plasma Diagnostics offers lab tests in a wide range of categories including clinical pathology, immuno- and general haematology, endocrinology, immunology, serology, microbiology, genetic studies and now metabolic, nutritional & functional testing. We provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for approximately 95% of pathology requirements.

Using the state-of-the-art medical equipment, we are committed to providing accurate results within hours.

Besides offering routine tests, the lab offers a wide range of specialized tests in-house, including autoimmune tests, allergy screening panels, Health and Wellness packages to suit every pocket and various clinical conditions such as cardiac, diabetes, arthritis, hepatitis, HIV, pregnancy wellness , child nutrition and toxicity and metabolism tests.