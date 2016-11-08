Sh300m Indian cancer machine arrives end month

By NEVILLE OTUKI

The Sh300 million cancer machine Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to donate to the Kenyatta National Hospital will arrive at the end of the month.

Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Rajesh Swami on Tuesday said the Indian government had informed them that the cancer therapy machine (Bhabhatron) would arrive end of November for installation at KNH.

“The machine is expected to be in use from December,” said Mr Swami during a Press briefing on today’s trade exhibition by 72 Indian manufacturers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The Indian Premier had made the promise during his state visit in July.

The machine is set to strengthen KNH’s capacity to handle cancer cases after suffering machine breakdowns in the recent past.

Kenya reports 40,000 new cancer cases every year, but only has a few hospitals with the capacity to offer specialised treatment.

Cancer is the third leading killer disease in Kenya after Pneumonia and Malaria, according to the 2016 Economic Survey.

During Mr Modi’s visit, Kenya also signed a multi-billion shilling deal with India to build East Africa’s largest cancer hospital at KNH next year. It is expected to ease pressure on the referral hospital.

The Indian exhibition will comprise manufacturers of industrial machinery, food processing machines and agricultural machines seeking to enter deals with Kenyan traders.