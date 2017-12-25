By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author

The taxman is banking on expected rise in government spend on development projects from January and a pick-up in private sector investments to boost revenue collections.

Collections in the first five months of this financial year, which starts in July, have underperformed targets set by the Treasury.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), however, expects a stronger performance in the second half – January to June – as has been the case historically.

This is, nonetheless, dependent on a return to sustainable political stability.

A confluence of reduced public expenditure on development and a sharp fall in investment by the private sector has hurt tax collections by the KRA, which has a revised target of Sh1.44 trillion this financial year to June 2018.

'Tough year'

“We know it’s been a tough year. It’s been a tough year for business, it’s also been a tough year when it comes to revenue collection. But despite those challenges that we have had, we have been able to grow revenue by 9.6 per cent in five months to November, and we consider that to be descent in the circumstances,” KRA commissioner-general John Njiraini said.

“However, our five-year average growth in revenue has been 14.05 per cent. So we are lagging behind to that extent.”

The actual revenue figures for November are yet to be released.

In four months to October, revenue into the Exchequer stood at Sh405 billion, meaning the government will have to collect at least Sh129 billion every month on average to hit the full-year target in June 2018.

Below target

Amid below-target revenue generation, Treasury secretary Henry Rotich was in October forced to tap a relatively expensive Sh77.42 billion ($750 million) commercial loan to pay off a similar commercial loan, which was due in October, but the government successfully sought a six-month extension.

The new loan, from Eastern and Southern Africa Trade and Development Bank ( formerly PTA Bank), will be repaid in eight years with an interest of 6.7 percentage points above the current six-month London Interbank Offer Rate (Libor) – the benchmark for international loans.

“Usually for sovereign bonds, the main objective is to finance development projects, mainly infrastructure. But there are cases where countries decide to use part of the proceeds to refinance another borrowed loan,” director-general for budget and fiscal affairs at the Treasury Geoffrey Mwau said in an interview on November 29.

'A lot of stress'

“I know since August, the economy has been under a lot of stress and that has affected revenue performance.

"If growth and other macroeconomic variables change, we revise usually revise our targets and that includes our borrowing plan," he said