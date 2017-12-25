Maersk unveils cold storage facilities for fresh produce

By JAMES KARIUKI

Kenyan fresh produce exporters now have a reason to smile after a global shipping line introduced containerised cold storage facilities.

Maersk Line Eastern Africa Managing Director Mads Skov-Hansen said Kenyan farmers could now export avocados and fruits across Europe and the Middle East as there were now ample cold facilities to ensure freshness of produce upon arrival at their destination.

He said enhanced export value chain would improve the quantity of fruits sold thereby enabling local farmers earn more.

He said out of the 170,000 metric tonnes of avocados produced, about 140,000 metric tonnes was sold to the export market where a metric tonne earned up to Sh180,000, which is three times the amount a farmer gets when selling the produce locally.

“For Kenya’s avocado exporters, the inception of controlled atmosphere containers has created a fundamental change. Before the new technologies were available, the Middle East had been as far as the exporters could reach in containers. Now, Europe, where the fruit sells for roughly triple the price, is within reach,” he said.

Certified seedlings

Export Promotion Council Chief executive Peter Biwott said avocado farmers were being educated on proper agricultural practices needed to produce market-bound fruits with county governments engaged to help farmers access certified seedlings as well as have standby extension officers.

Mr Skov-Hansen spoke when he released the third quarter A.P. Moller Maersk Shipping report that covers activities at Mombasa and Dar ports in East Africa.