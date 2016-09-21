Consultancy firm Tetralink Taylor & Associates (TTA) is seeking to quash the award of a lucrative tender for job evaluation of government staff in public universities and research institutions to a consortium led by AON Insurance Brokers.

TTA has sued the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which floated the tender, for allegedly changing the evaluation rules midway.

The SRC overlooked TTA’s bid after the consultancy failed to clarify whether its grading system is compatible with a criteria called the Paterson Classic method. The criteria gives scores according to an individual’s decision-making ability in his or her position in an institution.

But the TTA now says tender documents provided by the SRC did not state that bidders would be awarded for presentations on their job evaluation criteria.

The firm adds that it was not given a sample job description to use while presenting on its job evaluation system, unlike other bidders.

The SRC however insists that the tender documents clearly stated that bidders had to present on whether their job evaluation systems were compatible with the Paterson Classic method.

AON Insurance Brokers through its subsidiary AON Hewitt teamed up with consultancies Parker Randall and Mucmar Management to bid for the tender.

PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernest & Young also participated in the tender but lost.

“TTA was aggrieved by the SRC’s decision of disqualifying its tender as technically unresponsive on the basis of an evaluation criteria whose determinant gauge of a sample job description was not in the tender documents.”

Director of remuneration analysis Nicholas Siwatom says that the SRC did not specify that one had to use a system under the Paterson Classic methodology, but one that is compatible with it.

“It did not have to be Paterson Classic...The use of the name Paterson Classic was the best way to describe a job evaluation system that would create harmony,” Mr Siwatom says.

TTA claims that the SRC initially falsified data to disqualify it from the tender, but later wrote another letter to explain that the consultancy had been kicked out for failure to present on its system with Paterson Classic.

AON, Parker Randall and Mucmar Management have asked Justice George Odunga to enjoin them as interested parties.

Justice Odunga will mention the matter on November 17.