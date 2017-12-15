By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

More by this Author

The Auditor-General office will enhance its oversight of projects and programmes in counties to ensure prudent use of resources allocated to them.

With more resources being allocated to the counties, Auditor-General Edward Ouko said this calls for closer supervision and monitoring for the benefit of the ordinary citizen.

"It is not only about auditing and coming up with report, but ensuring that resources that goes into projects impacts positively on the common mwananchi," Mr Ouko said.

Mr Ouko was speaking in Garissa Friday when he officially opened a regional hub office.

Massive wastage

Counties have been blamed for misusing public resources and inflating the cost of projects, leading to massive wastage.

"Opening of this office is historic to the office of the Auditor-General, we are spreading our wings to each and every county by building more offices and posting enough staff.

"This is one way of ensuring that projects are delivered on time and resources better utilised," he noted.

The auditor-general, who termed the Garissa audit office a landmark, since it is the first to be built by his office, said it took 18 months to be completed. The two-storey building cost Sh160 million.

"We have demonstrated through this project that public money can be prudently utilised and delivered on time.

"This should be an eye-opener for the counties and other departments with the intention of coming up with such or similar projects," said Mr Ouko.

Similar offices

The Auditor-General said that there are plans to build similar offices in Kakamega and Eldoret in the next few years.

Land for the projects have already been acquired, he added.

He regretted that all audit offices in the country are rented, including the headquarters.

He also noted that "it was unfortunate that countries like Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan, who look upon Kenya as an economic powerhouse in the region, have built offices while Kenya has lagged behind.

"Even South Sudan that got independence the other day has an office block for the Auditor-General," he said.

Northeastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh, who was the chief guest, challenged the auditor-general's office to closely monitor the huge financial resources being given to counties by the national government.