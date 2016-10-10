Better health raises the life expectancy of Kenyans to 65

By STELLAR MURUMBA

A child born in Kenya last year has a chance to live to the age of 65 even as the life expectancy of its parents, born in 1990, remains lower at 62 years, a new analysis shows.

The Lancet report, which analyses more than 300 diseases and injuries in 195 countries, shows that Kenyans are generally living longer than 25 years ago.

This, in part, is attributed to the slight drop in maternal deaths in the country from 371 deaths per 100,000 live-births in 1990 to 338 in 2015.

“While this reduction reveals some progress in reducing maternal death, the country falls behind many other East African nations in this regard,” said Lancet official Charles Shey Wiysonge.

“Such progress is threatened by increasing numbers of people suffering from serious health challenges related to unsafe sex, childhood wasting, and unsafe water sources.”

Low birth rates

Prof Wiysonge is a Lancet Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study collaborator from South Africa. He serves as Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University, in Cape Town.

He said that many nations face significant health challenges despite the benefits of income, education, and low birth rates, while other countries farther behind in terms of development are seeing strong progress.

While the world has made progress in reducing deaths of young children, globally 5.8 million children under the age of five years died in 2015.

Of that figure, 79,236 were in Kenya. In 1990, at least 90,365 children under the age of five died in Kenya. The study draws on the work of more than 1,800 collaborators in nearly 130 countries.

“Policymakers in all nations — from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe — can use this study to align spending to target the things that will make their communities healthier faster,” said Prof Wiysonge.