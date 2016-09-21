Budget lobby faults Kenya’s national cake cutting formula

By BRIAN NGUGI

The International Budget Partnership (IBP) has poked holes into Kenya’s revenue sharing mode at both national and regional levels, saying it does not promote equity in division of national resources.

IBP, in a report released yesterday, cited the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty, resources allocated to county governments as well as the Equalisation Fund as among funds that are not fairly divided.

Also on the spot are State-sponsored cash transfer programmes and government-backed funding initiatives for hospitals that the lobby cited as facing unfair distribution models.

According to IBP, the CDF formula is, for instance flawed and does not address the key objectives of narrowing gaps between the poor and the well to do.

“The CDF distribution model is not ideal as it over emphasises equality relative to equity and does not recognise the massive disparities in levels of development across the country,” said the IBP report.

Speaking on the report’s findings, Commission on Revenue Allocation Chairperson Micah Cheserem dismissed the reported unfairness of the various formulas as baseless, saying the current revenue sharing formula by the State for various kitties is the most ideal in Kenya’s “unique economic circumstances.”

“Kenya is a very poor country. To argue that we should distribute resources based on needs and not the current parameters we use, is being theoretical and out of line with the reality of day,” said Mr Cheserem in interview.

“A county like Marsabit alone would gobble all the Sh280 billion we have at our disposal if we were to go with this proposed formula by the lobby,” said Mr Cheserem.