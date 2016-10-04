CBA targets Rwanda market with M-Shwari

Commercial Bank of Africa is gearing to venture into the Rwandese market with its M-Shwari product after successful uptake in Kenya Uganda and Tanzania.

The bank which recently announced signing more than 600,000 subscribers in Uganda on its mobile-banking platform (MoKash) in partnership with MTN Uganda said Rwanda’s growing mobile penetration will be key for the plan set to be rolled out by December.

CBA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Ngunze said the service will leverage on the same advantages it has over other banking channels to record success in Rwanda as it has done in the three African countries.

“We have people in some of these countries who are able to move cash on mobile among themselves but the gap that exists in savings and borrowing remains unexploited. The privacy and convenience that comes with borrowing on your mobile phone are our key strengths and we will use raw data to drive this crucial service. We are looking at Rwanda in quarter four and other countries will follow,” Mr Ngunze said in an interview.