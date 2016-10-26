By WINNIE ATIENO

Mombasa County government is eyeing the sea in efforts to end the perennial water shortage plaguing the coastal city.

The county, which does not have a fresh water source of its own, is looking for international firms able to desalinate the Indian Ocean water and make it safe for use.

Water and Natural Resources county executive Fatma Awale said the county government would fast-track the search for alternative sources of water as a permanent solution to the problem.

“We are seriously looking for alternative source of water through desalination. On October 12, we requested for expressions of interest, which will close towards the end of October when we will shortlist,” she said.

Mombasa had earlier this month advertised a tender for a feasibility study along with the designing, building and operating the seawater desalination and water treatment plant. The county is searching for a firm that would also fund the project.

Ms Awale said the procurement process of the international tender will be complete by December.

Currently, Mombasa gets water from neighbouring counties through Baricho Dam, Mzima springs and Marere springs.

The supply from Mzima has been declining leading to residents, industries and businesses in Mombasa west going days on end with dry taps over the past six weeks.

Shortage of water has also affected operations of Port Reitz District Hospital, the second largest public facility in the county.

The hospital serves residents in Mombasa west, Changamwe and Jomvu sub-counties.

The shortage of water is also expected to affect the Moi International Airport, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, and Kenya Pipeline.

Ms Awale told the Business Daily on phone that the crisis would persist until the completion of Sh327 billion standard gauge railway (SGR), which has fuelled the problem.

The county official accused Taita Taveta County government of diverting water from the main supply to the rail project, creating a shortage in Mombasa.

“We are appealing to them (Taita Taveta) not to reduce the water drastically because Mombasa County is suffering. There is a reduction in water supply because the Mzima springs water has been diverted to SGR,” said Ms Awale.

Steady supply

She said Mombasa is supposed to receive 18,000 cubic meters of water a day from Mzima, however, a few months ago, the supply dropped to 8000 cubic meters per day.

The county says it requires 186,000 cubic meters of water a day to provide steady supply of the commodity.

Ms Awale said the shortage would persist until Taita Taveta restores normal water supply to Mombasa County.

“Unfortunately, it is at the discretion of Taita Taveta. They have opted to sell water to SGR. So the shortage will persist until SGR is completed.