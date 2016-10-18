By MUGAMBI MUTEGI

More by this Author

Subscribers to MultiChoice Kenya’s DStv service will now watch their favourite shows for less after the South African firm announced a subscription price cut effective November 1.

MultiChoice, which bills its customers in dollars, says it has reduced the bouquet prices by between five and 15 per cent in response to customer needs and the current tough economic environment.

Subscribers on the Premium (most expensive) tariff plan will now pay Sh 8,180, down from Sh9,400 per month, reflecting a 13 per cent drop, while Compact Plus users will now part with Sh5,425 every month, down from Sh6,400.

Customers on the Compact Plan will enjoy a Sh200 drop in monthly charges to Sh3,550 while those on the Family Bouquet will pay Sh1,900, representing a decrease of Sh250.

Subscription fees for the cheapest package, Access, remains unchanged at Sh1,050 per month. MultiChoice has also added between three and 11 channels to these bouquets.

“MultiChoice focus is committed to being a consumer-centric business that is sensitive to our customers’ needs,” said Stephen Isaboke, MultiChoice East Africa’s regional director.