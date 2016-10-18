Dreams turned into reality hold key to job creation

By JAMES KARIUKI

Commercialisation of prototypes developed through research at universities and technical institutions could produce graduates creating jobs and not jobseekers.

Last week Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) hosted events showcasing student innovations, setting sights on how to come up with ideas that can interest line industries for upscaling into shelf-ready products.

KU deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Outreach Frederick Gravenir said society had big expectations on universities to churn out innovators and not ‘bookworms’.

“Days when students were imparted with skills and knowledge are long gone and the universities must now address problems afflicting society via provision of innovative solutions that can be commercialised,” Prof Gravenir said.

At JKUAT, household personal care and foods manufacturer Tropikal Brands Africa committed to funding research that addresses identified societal challenges for public good.

Managing director Davies Mukuriah said apart from their collaborative needs-driven research and development, students will also be hired as interns to expose them to industry environment while nurturing enterprising culture.

“We want students to take charge of commercial developments within the corporate world, helping to widen revenue streams with new products that respond to various needs of the society,” he said.

Mr Mukuriah said universities and technical institutions must have their curricula reviewed to mainly focus on market-driven research.

Private businesses ought to partner with learning institutions to guide on development of proper research and development infrastructure that enables students to come up with what meet the needs of the market.

Tropical Brands Africa chairman Linus Gitahi said they would continue seeking partners in institutions of higher learning to create a ready pool for commercially viable products, thereby helping Kenya to redefine local tastes.

He said vibrant industries should use available raw materials boosting local incomes to produce different products.

“We buy dried pyrethrum flowers from farmers for extracting pyrethrin content which we use for making insecticides. We could have imported synthetic products for the same purpose but felt we need to build our country’s economy by creating a full value chain that benefits all of us,” he said.

JKUAT’s Vice Chancellor Mabel Imbuga asked more industries to help the universities to realise their goal of churning out product developers, saying they had established a commercial arm, which will oversee the development of prototypes and conducting research to ascertain viability of ideas being turned into products.

Speaking when they signed a partnership with Tropikal Brands Africa for distribution and marketing of Maya Yoghurt, processed and packed by the university, Prof Imbuga said they had also released other products to the market, helping to boost food security.

KU Vice chancellor Paul wainaina said they were ready to fund projects that provide solutions in waste disposal through recycling as well as start-ups providing energy solutions for poor communities living far away from the national grid.

JKUAT council chairman Paul Njuki invited industries seeking solutions to product and process challenges to engage the academic staff, saying industry-academic linkage was crucial to Kenya’s goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy by 2030.