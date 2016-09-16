EAC states accused of withholding support in war on fakes

By JAMES KARIUKI

A regional forum yesterday said inadequate commitment by East African governments has adversely affected the war on trade in counterfeit products.

The forum held in Nairobi said anti-counterfeit agencies in member states have been denied adequate funding for staff, facilities and regulatory frameworks that would promote the war against counterfeit goods.

A panel session, moderated by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga, heard that EA governments hardly provide adequate security to anti-counterfeit inspectors during raids which makes it difficult to implement laws.

Dr John Akoten, Kenya’s Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) Acting Chief Executive, noted that the multiple agencies dealing with counterfeit goods and services have created loopholes in the prosecution of suspects since it is difficult to line up witnesses from various agencies to tender evidence.