Govt signs Sh23bn Chinese loan to build Kibwezi-Kitui road
Wednesday November 30 2016
The National Treasury has signed a Sh23 billion loan with China Exim Bank for construction of the Kibwezi-Mutomo-Kitui road.
The 192km road is the first phase of the upgrade that will cover a 472km stretch with the financing for the second and third phases to be signed later.
The second phase will be from Kitui to Kanduya through Mwingi (167km) and phase three will be Kanduya to Usueni (113km).
The total cost for the three phases is Sh50 billion with Chinese firm Sinohydro undertaking the works.
“The government is committed to ensure that construction of this road is done to transform the counties of Makueni, Kitui, and eventually link to the Garissa-Moyale corridor in order to exploit the growth and development of Kenya,” Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich said during a signing ceremony on Tuesday.