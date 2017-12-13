Huawei goes for middle class with Sh40,000 smartphone

By STELLAR MURUMBA

Chinese tech firm Huawei is targeting the Kenyan mid-market customers with its new Huawei Mate 10 Lite, coming two months after it unveiled two other models for the high-end buyers.

The smartphone, which features a 5.9-inch display will be available across retailers with a Sh39,999 price tag.

It comes with a 4GB (gigabyte) RAM (Random Access Memory) capacity and 64GB of ROM (Read-Only Memory). Its camera entails two dual-camera modules – one on the rear with a 16 Megapixel (MP) and 2-MP sensor set-up, and a selfie snapper with a 13-MP main camera and a secondary 2-MP sensor.

“Following the launch of Mate 10 series in the market we have received positive feedback on our devices and we are now delighted to announce that we now have Mate 10 Lite, which is providing a solution for everyone who would love to have our latest Mate Series,” Huawei Mobile Kenya country director Derrick Duh.

“This is part of the plan to close the year in style as we also gear towards launching Mate 10 Pro at Safaricom shops towards the end of the year.”

The firm in October launched Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro, priced at Sh80,000 and Sh90,000 respectively.