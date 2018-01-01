KPC unveils measures to speed up oil delivery

By MAGDALENE WANJA

National petroleum transporter Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has introduced new measures to ensure high truck turnaround.

Among the measures are improved transportation of products and change in tariffs.

KPC managing director Joe Sang said last week the company had invested almost Sh60 billion in infrastructure projects to enhance the availability of fuel in Kenya and the neighbouring countries.

The projects include the new Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline (Line 5), the storage tanks in Nairobi terminal and the Kisumu Oil Jetty.

“Once these projects are complete, Kenya will be assured of adequate, reliable and cost effective supply of petroleum products across the region,” Mr Sang said.

He said would ensure the product is readily available in all its depots has seen refined petroleum increase to 13 per cent of Kenya’s total re-exports making it the country’s third largest exported product after tea and cut flowers.

“The company offers Kenya a regional cost competitive advantage and it also plays a key role in promoting exports, a role increasingly recognised by policy makers and stakeholders in the Kenyan economy,” he said.