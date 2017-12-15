Kenya Power transformer vandalism falls 40 per cent

By JAMES NGUNJIRI

Kenya Power recorded a 40 per cent decline in the number of vandalised transformers reported in the last financial year, from 222 to 133.

The decline was attributed to sustained countrywide operations and heightened surveillance on the network to stem vandalism, illegal connections and other vices, the power utility firm has said.

On Friday, a police officer attached to Kitengela Police station together with three other suspects were arraigned in Mavoko Law Courts for vandalising a high transmission (HT) cable at Athi River.

The four were released on a Sh800,000 bond each and surety of a same amount with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000 pending mention of their case scheduled for March 19 after pleading not guilty.