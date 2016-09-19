The Kenya Railways Corporation and conservationists have locked horns, after the Kenya Wildlife Service approved one of the routes that a modern railway line will use — through the Nairobi National Park.

KWS has given the rail firm the green-light to construct the standard gauge railway by erecting a bridge on the six kilometre stretch in the Nairobi National Park.

The move has, however, sparked protests from the Kenya Coalition for Wildlife Conservation and Management who question the criteria used in allowing KR to build the railway even before an environmental impact assessment has been conducted as well as discussion held on compensation for those to be affected.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina said the fact that KWS had approved one of the routes that they had submitted, was reason enough for the work to start.

“We have followed all the processes required by submitting a number of options for approval by the wildlife agency and they picked the one that they thought would be friendly to the animals,” said Mr Maina.

The MD said environmental and social impact assessment along the entire route will now be done before construction starts.

Destabilise the balance

He said a stakeholders’ consultation meeting will also be conducted, as well as land acquisition for those affected, to be followed by compensation.

“After conducting all these, then the contractor will move on the site to start construction work,” he said.

According to KR, construction is expected to take 54 months, depending on the time to be taken in drilling the Ngong Hills tunnel where the bridge will be linked.

Environmentalists, however, argue that construction of the railway in the middle of the park will destabilise the balance between humans and wildlife as animals move from their natural habitats to areas inhabited by communities.

“Kenya is a great place for wildlife and what will actually happen is that the moment these wildlife move out and they get affected by people out there, it will make the park less attractive.”

“Kenya is a great destination for safari and Nairobi National Park being the oldest national park in Nairobi represents all the other 68 national parks in the country,” say the conservationists.

According to KWS, the decision to build a bridge over the park was the most viable choice out of the seven available options.