Kenya's inflation edges up to 6.68pc in November
Wednesday November 30 2016
The rate of inflation edged up to 6.68 per cent in November from 6.47 per cent in October, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show.
The rise in inflation is mainly attributable to an increase in the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks’ Index increased by 1.17 per cent, KNBS noted.
The statistics bureau said that during the period, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index increased by 0.11 per cent.
"The Transport Index increased by 0.55 per cent in November 2016 compared to October 2016 mainly due to increases in the pump prices of petrol and diesel," KNBS noted.