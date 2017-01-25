Kisumu set to host investment forum

By JAMES KARIUKI

A pro-businesses association plans to unlock the Sh200 billion potential of the Lake region by holding a five-day investment conference in Kisumu next month.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) National Vice Chairman Laban Onditi said 250 multinationals from various countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s Lake Basin Expo and Investment Summit (LBEIS) slated to be held between February 12 to February 16 at Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta Open-grounds.

FARM TO FORK NETWORKS

Mr Onditi said small and medium enterprises from 12 counties had been invited to take part in the event that seeks to create farm-to-fork networks thereby boosting the region’s economy.