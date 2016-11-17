Little Ride to take on Uber in Nigeria and Uganda

By BRIAN NGUGI

Safaricom-backed online taxi-hailing app Little Ride is set to launch its services in Nigeria and Uganda by April next year, marking its maiden foray outside Kenya.

Little, developed by technology firm Craft Silicon, says it plans to partner with other mobile phone provider resident in these countries since Safaricom does not operate there.

The firm’s expansion plans to the two populous nations will effectively transfer the taxi price wars that Little has sparked locally to its giant American rival Uber further afield.

Uber, a San Francisco-based taxi e-hailing giant launched in Kampala, Uganda in June this year. It launched in Lagos, Nigeria two years ago.

“Yes we are eyeing to launch in Nigeria and Uganda by the first quarter of 2017,” Kamal Budhabhatti, Craft Silicon founder, told Business Daily in a telephone interview.

Little launched in Kenya in July, sparking off a price war with rivals such as Uber and Dubai-based Mondo Ride, which have responded to the increased competition by slashing their fares.

Mr Budhabhatti says that Craft Silicon will bank on the lower charges to woo passengers and gain market share in new markets, a pointer to the disruption their expansion could bring.

“Nigeria is where we have our biggest continental operations as Craft Silicon and so we believe we have leverage there. The same applies for Uganda where we are also based,” Mr Budhabhatti said.