Lufthansa pilots strike hits Kenyan travellers to Europe
Friday November 25 2016
Kenyan commuters flying German Lufthansa will find it difficult travelling in Europe as the carrier faces a third day of the pilots’ strike.
The pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit announced a strike on Wednesday affecting short and long haul flights leaving Germany.
“The call to strike was announced for Friday, 25 November, between 00:01 and 23:59. This time, all short-haul and medium-haul flights within Germany and Europe are affected,” said Lufthansa in a release.
On Friday, all long-haul flights from the hubs in Frankfurt and Munich will be operating as scheduled. By noon Saturday, a special flight schedule for short- and medium-haul flights within Germany and Europe will be finalised.
About 1,800 flights on Wednesday and Thursday were cancelled due to the strike, with more than 215,000 passengers affected.
Lufthansa urged its customers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.