Lufthansa pilots strike hits Kenyan travellers to Europe

By DOREEN WAINAINAH

Kenyan commuters flying German Lufthansa will find it difficult travelling in Europe as the carrier faces a third day of the pilots’ strike.

The pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit announced a strike on Wednesday affecting short and long haul flights leaving Germany.

“The call to strike was announced for Friday, 25 November, between 00:01 and 23:59. This time, all short-haul and medium-haul flights within Germany and Europe are affected,” said Lufthansa in a release.

On Friday, all long-haul flights from the hubs in Frankfurt and Munich will be operating as scheduled. By noon Saturday, a special flight schedule for short- and medium-haul flights within Germany and Europe will be finalised.

About 1,800 flights on Wednesday and Thursday were cancelled due to the strike, with more than 215,000 passengers affected.