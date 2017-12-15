Manufacturers to promote plastic recycling in schools

By LYNET IGADWAH

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) will starting January tour schools to advocate on plastic recycling targeted at sustainable waste management.

The drive seeks to create awareness on proper disposal and reuse of polythene terephthalate (PET) – a form of polyester in plastic bottles and containers.

KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga said starting the take-back model in schools will help promote a disposal culture in children.

“We plan to start our awareness initiatives in schools so that we can begin to embed proper waste management activities in children ,” she said during a clean-up drive at Uhuru Park Friday.

Drop-off points

She said KAM will soon announce drop-off points for PET waste, under the initiative that is being implemented in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Ms Wakiaga noted the KAM PET waste management strategy will pilot in a few counties before scaling up to all 47 counties.