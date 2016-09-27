Shippers urge Govt to overrule disputed port levy

Mr Langat said the county cannot impose the container charges by virtue the port is in Mombasa, adding that the facility was a national asset.

The Mombasa County is pushing ahead with its proposed charges on shipping lines despite opposition from shippers and the government.

According to the finance bill for 2016/2017, the county has proposed to charge Sh5,000 ($50) per 20-foot container and Sh9,000 ($90) for a 40-foot container.

“Last year, we rejected the levy as it was unjustifiable. We wonder why the County government has yet again factored the charges in the finance bill for 2016/2017,” he said.

“It is our hope that the government will de-gazette the levy in case the county approves the finance bill,” he said.

The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa chief executive officer Gilbert Langat rejected the County’s transport infrastructure development levy, saying Shipping lines were already paying taxes to the National government.

Mr Langat called on the County chiefs to withdraw the levy failure to which the SCEA would move to court to block the imposition of the levy.