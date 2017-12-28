Naivas takes over Nakumatt's space on Moi Avenue

By KEVIN MWANZA

Naivas has taken over Nakumatt’s space along Moi Avenue, marking a near exit from the central business district for the struggling retailer.

The Moi Avenue branch was the second last branch Nakumatt held in the city centre and it’s closure now leaves only one outlet at City Hall open for business.

Workers from Dominion Signs Limited were spotted on Thursday changing signage at the Moi Avenue outlet to Naivas ahead of official opening of the new branch in coming weeks.

Naivas, which has been angling for Nakumatt’s prime located spaces across Nairobi, last Saturday took over the financially-strapped rival space in middle-class estate South-C.

The Naivas signs in a truck, before being put up by Dominion Outdoor Advertising crew. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Seven branches

The Moi Avenue takeover brings Naivas’ new store openings this year to seven in and expansion that bucks the trend in the country’s financially strained retail sector.

Naivas, which is family-owned like its local rivals Nakumatt and Tuskys, lost its bid to take over Nakumatt’s space at Thika Road Mall (TRM) to Dubai-owned Carrefour supermarkets.