Naivas takes up Nairobi outlet left by Nakumatt

By BONFACE OTIENO

Naivas Supermarkets on Wednesday opened its latest outlet on Nairobi’s Moi Avenue, bucking a trend in the country’s financially strained retail sector.

The family-owned retailer took up space vacated by Nakumatt Holdings, which has closed scores of its outlets across the country in recent months.

The outlet raises the number of Naivas’ stores in Nairobi’s central business district to three, 16 in the county and 44 in the country.

Naivas opened its third 24-hour store in the capital’s CBD last month, two days ahead of schedule in a rush to cash in on the Christmas shopping season.

“This store comes at a very critical moment because we have not had a proper presence within Nairobi’s CBD, which is a very critical place for our business,” Willy Kimani, the chief operating officer at the retailer, said.

“When this place fell vacant we were quite happy to take it up.

“We believe it’s going to offer us an opportunity to serve hundreds of Nairobi customers on their way home.”