OLX opens farm input centres to ease stocks access

By JAMES KARIUKI

Online advertising site OLX is establishing farm input centres to help farmers’ access seeds and fertilisers bought through its platform.

The firm has opened two centres in Nakuru and Nyandarua dubbed Kilimo Smart OLX centres and expect to open more units in agro-rich zones.

OLX country manager Peter Ndiang’ui on Wednesday said the centres are in response to farmers buying inputs via its platform having difficulties accessing the goods.

This is the latest agro-based products from the firm that is seeking a share of Kenya’s largest industry in a diversification plan for company popular for connecting buyers and sellers shopping for clothing, electronics and vehicles.

“We are working with input partners Mavuno technology, Osho chemicals and Soil Cares to ensure farmers access quality inputs through our platform,” said Mr Ndiang’ui.

“These centres will further give them easier and faster access to these inputs once orders are placed. Our ultimate aim is to assist farmers generate more income by producing more yields than they are now,” he added.

The firm early in the year introduced an agriculture section that allows farmers to sell livestock, especially chickens, cattle, and fresh produce on the online platform.

It was expected that lorries collecting farm produce would deliver inputs like fertilisers to farmers at no extra cost.

OLX has signed a deal with Mavuno Fertilisers that will see farmers buy the input at a 15 per cent discount.