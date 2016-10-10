OLX starts paid adverts option to increase income

By ANNIE NJANJA

Online classifieds site OLX has introduced a pay option for users seeking to increase visibility of their adverts.

The new pay option requires site users to pay amounts ranging from Sh999 to Sh5,499, depending on the category of the item on sale, to position their advert at the top section for a period of time.

The move is intended to create a new revenue stream for the company. Early in the year, OLX launched a platform where farmers sell produce from the comfort of their farms and an SMS-based platform, *887#, enabling farmers without smartphones to transact business.

“Some of the users are already paying for ads to have their items appear at the top of the listings page.

‘‘We realised that some sellers, who come to OLX, wish to sell their items quickly to make money and do not mind paying a small fee to appear at the top. Our ads are relatively cheaper compared to placing an advertisement in any other platform,” said OLX country manager, Peter Ndiang’ui.

The new pay feature will also allow brands and companies to place advertisements on OLX’s homepage and on other different category pages.