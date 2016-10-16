Patrick Njoroge named Africa’s best central bank governor

By JAMES NGUNJIRI

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge has been named the best governor in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr Njoroge received the Global Markets Central Bank Governor of the Year Award for Sub-Saharan Africa on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, DC, according to a statement from the regulator.

This is the second award accorded to Dr Njoroge in the 15 months he has been at the helm of the CBK.

In May this year he received the Central Bank Governor of the Year Award at an African Development Bank (AfDB) conference.

Global Markets said the governor was fetted for his efforts to curb inflation, clean-up the banking sector and his drive to pursue a new policy of openness and transparency.

Dr Njoroge was commended for his admirable stewardship of Kenya’s financial sector and vocal support for innovation in the industry.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Njoroge said he was deeply moved to be accorded the award as this was a recognition and validation of CBK’s actions in a difficult environment.

“I wish to thank all who made this possible, in particular the deputy governor and staff of the CBK and fellow governors of other central banks for their support,” said Dr Njoroge.

“I dedicate this award to CBK staff, they are CBK’s greatest assets and are transforming it to a world-class modern central bank.”