Plea to have fraud case man remanded

By VINCENT AGOYA

A Nairobi businessman at the centre of a dispute involving a multi-million-shilling wind power project in Kajiado has run into fresh controversy after it emerged for a second time in court that he is harassing witnesses.

The prosecution wants Mr Martin Kinoti’s bail terms cancelled until his trial in a case in which he is charged with obtaining Sh25 million by pretence is heard and determined.

Mr Kinoti, who is separately sued in a civil suit for short-changing his co-partner at the Chagem wind power project, is out on a cash bail of Sh2 million.

He is charged with obtaining the money between August 31, 2015 and December 15, 2015 at a bank along Koinange Street, Nairobi by falsely pretending to be in a possession of a contract with the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Mr Kinoti is also charged with forging the minutes of the board of directors for Chagem Power Limited dated March 11 and obtaining a registration certificate of a phantom company Chagem Energy Limited “with intent to pass it as the genuine and valid company called Chagem Power Limited, which had a valid contract with the Ministry of Energy.”

Prosecutor Eddie Kadebe said Mr Kinoti has been “harassing prosecution witness in the criminal case.”

Warned previously.

“He had been warned previously against contacting the witness directly or by proxy,” the prosecutor said.

The court heard that the accused has been sending text messages and making phone calls to witnesses.