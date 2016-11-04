By BRIAN NGUGI

Kenya’s private sector growth eased to a four-month low in October as output and new orders grew marginally, Stanbic Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data shows.

“The PMI fell to a four-month low in October as domestic demand evidently seems to have cooled off. New export orders rose at its fastest pace in six months, hence the fall in output was clearly related to conditions in the domestic market,” said Jibran Qureishi, regional economist East Africa at Stanbic Bank.

“We remain cautious about agriculture output over the coming months owing to weather reports of uneven rainfall in the key food growing counties. Moreover, the slowdown in private sector credit growth also poses as a downside risk to the promise of the private sector.”

The pace of growth in new work, however, remained robust overall, helping both employment and input stocks to rise solidly and suggesting confidence in near-term outlook.

The survey says stable prices reflected efforts at some firms to stimulate demand, although other companies raised their selling prices amid rising costs.