RBA mulls lifestyle audits for pension chiefs to protect savers

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) says it is mulling over the introduction of lifestyle audits for administrators of pension schemes as it tightens supervision to protect savers’ money against embezzlement.

Chief executive Edward Odundo on Thursday said the lifestyles audits are part of new prudential guidelines.

“To strengthen governance of retirement benefits schemes we are going to release Prudential Guidelines on internal administrators. Currently we only inspect and license external administrators. However, we find it prudent to among others, properly monitor the work of internal administrators and audit their lifestyles,” Mr Odundo said in Nairobi during the launch of a new post-retirement healthcare fund.

Funds held by the pension industry currently stand at Sh900 billion with projections for growth to Sh1 trillion by year end.

Cases of administrators fraudulently diverting members contributions into their business interests have long been a concern.

In instances where rogue officials have dipped their hands in the retirement pots, the consequences have been unpaid, underpaid and delayed benefits to members or low returns due to huge administrative costs.

While trustees of pension plans have a fiduciary obligation to act in the best interest of scheme subscribers, participants have no say in how their retirement savings are invested.

They instead rely on the expertise and good faith of the plan trustees. A significant portion of pension plan assets are invested using consultants.

Mr Odundo said the new guidelines would seek to ensure there is no pilferage or mismanagement of savers money.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Enwealth CEO, Simon Wafubwa projected that pensions funds would, going forward increasingly diversify and move away from tanking government securities to seek better returns.

“What we are seeing is a lot of diversification in the universe of investments with the introduction of (Reits), venture capital, private equity and a couple of other derivatives market,” said Mr Wafubwa.

“This will not only optimise value for members’ savings, but also mitigate underlying related risks.”

As of August pension funds held Sh485 billion worth of government debt compared to Sh389 billion at the beginning of the year. Treasuries’ yields have been falling while equities are now depressed following the recent introduction of interest rate caps.