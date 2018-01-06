SGR construction stopped on pay protest

By BONFACE OTIENO

Ongoing construction of the Nairobi-Naivasha phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has been suspended in the last three days as workers protest low pay and harsh working conditions.

The more than 800 employees on Friday protested at the Satellite section in Mai Mahiu, saying they will only resume work after their grievances are fully addressed.

According to one of them who sought anonymity for fear of being victimised, workers at the site have been getting Sh25,000 per month as opposed to Sh35,000 paid to their colleagues in other sections.

“There is a huge disparity in payment yet we are doing the same work. This is not acceptable. We will only resume work after our grievances are fully addressed,” he said.

But according to China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) spokesman Steve Zhao, workers are paid salaries based on their skills and position in the company.

Mr Zhao said that CCCC will continue to adhere to labour laws as they seek to offer their employees better working conditions.

He said they will continue engaging the workers in open discussion in a bid to resolve the stalemate.

“CCCC has since the start of the construction of the standard gauge railway ensured that we adhere with the Kenyan labour laws and have spared no effort to ensure that we offer our staff the best possible working conditions.

“On the issue of staff remuneration, this varies depending on the skill level and position in the company. Nonetheless, we are looking into the claims that there is a disparity in remuneration from one sub-section to the other,” said Mr Zhao.

The 120-kilometre Nairobi-Naivasha line will cost the taxpayer Sh150 billion. It connects to the recently completed stretch from Mombasa port to the capital city Nairobi.

The SGR is expected to eventually connect Nairobi to Kampala via Naivasha, Kisumu and Malaba.