Safaricom unveils smartphone app with new M-Pesa features

Telco giant Safaricom has unveiled a smartphone application that includes updated M-Pesa mobile money features and a data usage manager.

The new mySafaricom app will enable the telco’s customers to access additional functions that include M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa. The app will also have new M-Pesa features that include a Lipa na M-Pesa bill manager and payments by scanning QR code as well as in-phone M-Pesa 1Tap capabilities.

“In 2016, we introduced the mySafaricom app as a modern and convenient way for smartphone users to interact with our services.

“This new update brings a range of refinements that will further increase the ease and convenience enjoyed by our customers whenever they interact with our different services,” said Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom director of strategy.

The bill manager enables customers to manage their bills in one place and provides a list of frequent lists paid and accessed by the customer.

The function eliminates the need to key in the PayBill number and also increases the speed of making a payment.

Customers also receive bill reminders through the feature. The QR code increases the speed and accuracy when making payments on the service.

Safaricom has already begun rolling out new Lipa na M-Pesa stickers with QR codes to the more than 140,000 M-Pesa agents and 80,000 Lipa na M-Pesa merchants.