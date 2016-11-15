Shollei and seven others charged afresh with graft

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Former Judiciary Chief Registrar Gladys Boss Shollei was Monday charged afresh with seven others for abuse of office and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws while tendering for pre-fabricated court buildings.

The decision was made after Senior Principal Magistrate Liz Gicheha ruled in favour of the prosecution’s request to have the names of all the eight accused persons in one charge sheet so that they face the accusations jointly.

However, the defence led by Ms Shollei’s lawyer, Paul Ng’arua, strongly opposed the request arguing that the accused persons will be prejudiced, an argument that the magistrate dismissed.

“It is unfortunate that the prosecution is coming 10 months later after the accused were first charged and is now seeking to change the charge sheet. It still remains the responsibility of the defence to prove otherwise and I therefore find that there will be no prejudice suffered if the amendments are made, leave is hereby granted,” Ms Gicheha said.

Ms Shollei was charged alongside her deputy Kakai Kissinger, former director of supply chain management Martin Otieno Okwata, former director of finance Benedict Abonyo Omollo and tender committee members Wycliffe Wanga Ombunde, Nicholas Muturi Okemwa, Nicholas Mbeba and Thomas Oloo Atak.

They are accused of using their offices to offer Timsales Limited the pre-fabricated offices tender in breach of procurement laws.