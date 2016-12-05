By JAMES NGUNJIRI

SimbaPay, which also services the Kenyan diaspora, has added Uganda and Ghana as remittance destinations on its international digital money transfer platform.

The Kenyan and Nigerian diaspora has been using the money transfer service via mobile money and bank accounts.

“By delivering money via existing mobile money wallet services, many recipients who previously could not access formal financial services can now do so,” said SimbaPay chief executive Nyasinga Onyancha.

SimbaPay connected its platform to customers globally last year. To send money via the service, Kenyans living in Europe and who own a bank account or debit card can download the SimbaPay app from the Apple AppStore or Google Play.

App users can then proceed to “securely” make money transfers straight from any smartphone, tablet or computer.

SimbaPay has also been offering instant deposit services to community lender Choice Microfinance Bank’s customers, enabling the financier to mobilise deposits in Kajiado County.

Money transfers made to Choice Microfinance Bank by Kenyans living abroad using SimbaPay are free of transfer fees.

SimbaPay is also partnering with Co-operative Bank to offer money transfer services to its customers in the diaspora. It has partnered with Unaitas Sacco too.