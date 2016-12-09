Tanzanian songs are most watched YouTube music videos in Kenya

By ANNIE NJANJA

Tanzanian songs dominated Kenya’s most watched YouTube music videos list this year, revealing a bias for bongo flava.

Salome by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny emerged the most watched music video in Kenya while Rihanna and Drake’s Work song and Bado by Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize took the second and third slots respectively.

Local boy band Sauti Sol and Tanzania singer Alikiba’s Unconditionally Bae music video was the fourth most watched in the year.

Other songs featured in the top 10 category include Work from Home by American rapper Ty Dolla Sign and Fifth Harmony girl group, This is What You Came For by Scottish record producer and singer Calvin Harris, Kwetu by Tanzania’s Rayvanny, Cheap Thrills by Australian singer Sia and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, Pillow Talk by English songwriter and singer Zayn and Ain’t Your Mama by American songstress Jenniffer Lopez.

YouTube is a video sharing platform by Tech-giant Google. YouTube Rewind reflects on videos that captured the attention of Kenyans from January to December.

The most watched videos this year on YouTube Rewind were by ordinary people, unlike in 2015 where popular clips were mainly those that were first aired on local TV stations.

It emerged that the most watched YouTube video by Kenyans was that of students from Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School dancing to Bamba Mbaya song by the Kelele Takatifu gospel group.

Tanzania’s Mume Kaenda Kazini, Wife Kaleta Mchepuko Nyumbani video about a cheating wife and local rapper CMB Prezzo’s drama during a TV interview emerged as the second and third most watched videos in Kenya, respectively.