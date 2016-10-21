Climbing Mt Kenya to support street children

By GE, ADVERTORIAL

Allan Kilavuka, GE’s Global Operations Leader for Sub-Saharan Africa, has two passions in life: hiking and supporting worthy causes. Through innovative thinking and with the support of his colleagues and GE, he was able to combine these two passions for the benefit of his community.

Over the past year, Allan has been involved with the Tandaza Trust, a volunteer organisation with a passion to transform the lives of underprivileged communities in Kenya.

He has found his niche with their Tandaza Tech programme, which provides artisan and technical training to street children in Nairobi, giving them an opportunity to find steady work and improve their lives.

“Street children are incredibly smart and savvy. They have to be to survive in that environment,” said Allan. “We’re helping them turn all this potential into marketable skills like masonry, carpentry and plumbing so that they can make a better life for themselves and their families.”

In late 2015, Allan submitted Tandaza Tech for GE’s recently established Kujenga Give Awards. Through this programme, GE employees are encouraged to submit compelling community service proposals to receive grant money.

Proposals should be aligned with the GE Kujenga pillars of equip, empower and elevate; focus on sustainability, and have a large social impact. Tandaza Tech was the first ever recipient of this award, and received an equivalent of $20,000 USD in Kenya shillings.

The Consortium of Street Children estimated in 2007 that there were between 250,000 and 300,000 children living and working in the streets across Kenya, with more than 60,000 of them in Nairobi. Many lack family support and struggle with drug addiction.

Although the Tandaza Trust was initially established to focus on counselling and rehabilitation, with the support of GE and others, it now offers skill development as well.

“Our initial mission was just to get children off the streets and into rehabilitation programmes,” said Allan. “With the grant money from GE, we will able to offer the skills training as well, making this a dynamic and life-changing programme for the street children in Kenya.”

In addition to the GE grant, Allan hopes to raise an additional $40,000 USD for Tandaza Tech. This money will primarily be used to secure facilities for the centre but also pay doctors and other volunteers and obtain the supplies needed to educate children.

Allan was inspired to do even more to raise funds for Tandaza Tech. “Initially we explored traditional options for fundraising like charity dinners and similar activities,” he said.

“However, I had recently developed a passion for hiking. I thought, why not combine my two passions by performing a difficult mountain hike to raise money for the kids? I wanted to make sure that the climb was taxing, and that it would really mean something when it was completed, so I decided that I would climb Mt. Kenya and encourage people to support me with donations to Tandaza Tech.”

Mt Kenya is the second highest mountain in Africa, after Kilimanjaro, with its highest point sitting at 5,199 m above sea level.

He was pleasantly surprised to find people were interested not only in donating to his cause, but in joining the hike as well. The climb took place from 5 to 8 March, with 15 people, including Allan and six more GE employees.

Many others supported the climb monetarily as well. Allan raised $12,000 USD for Tandaza Tech through the Mt. Kenya Hike