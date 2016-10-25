SA journalist wins GE Energy & Infrastructure award

By GE, ADVERTORIAL

South African journalist Jay Caboz won the GE Energy & Infrastructure Award at the CNN Multichoice African Journalist Awards 2016 this week.

Thomas Konditi, President and CEO GE Transportation Africa and GE South Africa presented the award to Caboz at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Caboz, a journalist for Forbes Africa, won the award for his story titled “40 Years of Mozambique – The Dead Port That Rose Again”, which was chosen from entries that had been submitted from 38 African countries.

Director of Communications & Public Affairs for GE Africa, Patricia Obozuwa said: “Jay Caboz’s award-winning entry is a typical example of the power of journalism to redirect public focus on the topical issues. We are glad to be associated with the Energy and Infrastructure category of the CNN Awards.”

Speaking about Caboz’s story, the judging panel said: “This is a beautifully written story about the main port in Mozambique that had all but died, being brought back to life 40 years later. The writer weaves into the story the lines and events that took place in Mozambique over that period to bring us to where we are today, a vibrant port. It is indeed a great story straight out of Africa.”

The CNN Multichoice African Journalist Competition, which was established in 1995, is the most prestigious and respected award for journalists across the African continent. Its objective is to reinforce the importance of the role of journalists in Africa’s development and to reward, recognise and encourage journalistic talent.