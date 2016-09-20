The big question of Kenya's piling debt

By EDWIN OKOTH

More by this Author

When Kenya’s debt ratio stood at 26 per cent of economic growth in 2012 (an election year), economists felt the words ‘robust’ and ‘stable’ were befitting.

Commentators would soon swallow their soothing sentiments when ambitious infrastructure plans blew government expenditures beyond the ceiling and Kenya went on a borrowing spree almost doubling the debt to GDP ratio in under four years.

At the current Sh3 trillion debt level, which is playing above the 50 per cent ratio to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the country’s debt burden either presents a risk to the future development, is healthy and below limit or is balancing in between, depending on who you talk to.

Experts agree that the rise in debt has been too fast but none of them clearly states how far this is risking the economy.

Is Kenya walking a tight rope and gambling the future of its citizens in the heavy debt commitments? What are the assumptions about the country’s rosy economic outlooks?

Smart Company reached out to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich who is basically at the helm of steering economic matters. It is under his watch that the debt has grown to astronomical level.

Mr Rotich nonetheless paints a bullish outlook, maintaining that the country is far from debt distress owing to the economic growth and the expected benefits from the investments the debts go into.

“While the quantum of debt is important, its composition (mainly concessional — meaning it has a low interest rate and very long repayment terms regime) and its application— that is, it is incurred mainly to fund infrastructure gives it very good prospects of boosting economic growth in the medium to long term.

By Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) index standards, Kenya’s debt level should be a concern only when it surpasses 74 per cent of GDP,” Mr Rotich (right) wrote back in response to inquiries.

CPIA index assesses the conduciveness of a country’s policy and institutional framework to poverty reduction, sustainable growth, and the effective use of development assistance.

The 74 per cent mark implies that Kenya could borrow Sh4.4 trillion at the current GDP level. Mr Rotich believes Kenya can pile up more debt without breaking its back.

Every Kenyan already has at least Sh80,000 debt on their head as the country begs for more.

Experts who faulted the rate quoted by the CS were also amazed at his move to compare Kenya’s debt to GDP ratio with advanced economies such as Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and the USA.

Nairobi-based analyst Aly-Khan Satchu agrees that Kenya is yet to cross the red in borrowing but faults both the transparency on the real debt levels and the comparison with the developed world.

“The challenge is that there is some opacity in total debt but for now, it is within bounds. I politely beg to differ with the 74 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio as this would put enormous pressure on the shilling and bond yields creating a negative feedback loop. What is clear is that we cannot move the dial on all our projects simultaneously. ‘Sequencing’ is key in order to manage the stress spikes,” Mr Satchu told Smart Company.

The analyst counselled progressive borrowing that allows the economy to adjust before another huge loan is taken.

Kenya has, however, been on the fast lane of debt for a while. Between the 2013/2014 and the 2014/2015 financial years alone, debt shot up by Sh423 billion representing a daily average climb of Sh1.18 billion. The country was borrowing Sh817 million per second!

The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) acting executive director, Dr Dickson Khainga, said while the current debt levels are sustainable, the country has reached its limits.

“I think we are still relatively safe but because we have certain macro-economic assumptions in the medium term.

The big question is how we can maintain that focus and achieve it. The Sh3 trillion debt should be scary enough and Kenya should not go beyond this in my opinion,” Dr Khainga said.

“We face a huge risk in the event that the global economic circumstances slightly differ with our outlook, then we will have a problem.”

Mr Rotich believes the country’s diversified economy and the investment in the infrastructure are shields enough to avert any possible adverse effect the debts could have on future development agenda.

This is despite the World Bank’s worry in March that Kenya’s repayment burden was increasing with steady growth of Chinese loans.

“Debt in nominal terms might appear to be rising but remember the economy is also growing and therefore, as a ratio to GDP, Kenya’s debt is still low. Our current debt burden does not hurt our future development agenda, if anything it helps it because it has been strategically deployed on heavy investment in economic assets such as roads, railways and energy projects all of which are the bedrock of strong economic growth,” Mr Rotich said.

Among the key projects Mr Rotich believes will be bear economic fruits include the standard gauge railway believed to lower the cost of doing business by providing a more efficient transport alternative for moving mass cargo.

Critics of this approach fault the missed opportunity in the construction of the multi-billion shilling rail project with close to 75 per cent of raw materials procured from outside Kenya, denying local businesses a share of the cash.

The Chinese will also run the railway for at least five years and Kenya’s struggling manufacturing sector risks sinking under cheap Chinese imports when the railway starts operations.

The SGR is widely seen as more of an import than export tool as Kenya’s main exports are fresh produce, which are ferried by air.

The strain on the repayment of debt was hinted at in the current financial year where Sh466 billion was proposed for use in servicing it, casting doubt on a lower inflation. With a fifth of the budget already locked in debt repayments and the growing recurrent expenditures in an election year, it is hard to rule out possible draining of development cash.

According to a report released by Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo reviewing the national government’s implementation of the 2014/2015 budget, the amount of money paid out to service the domestic and foreign debt exceeded budgetary allocation by Sh17.1 billion in the first quarter showing the extent Kenya has to go to fill the holes created by the heavy borrowing since 2013.

The confidence about Kenya’s future economic stability is also anchored on diversification into the extractive sector especially after the discovery of oil. However, the roadmap to realising these prospects also remain in

The CS was confident that borrowing from China has the advantage of turning to benefits fast even though the World Bank believes Kenya’s borrowing from the Asian country risks worsening the debt burden for the country.

China’s loans to Kenya (some of which are concessional) have been growing by 54 per cent a year between 2010 and 2014 with some of the credit having high interest rates, according to a research paper by World Bank economists.

In contrast, Kenya’s loans from its traditional foreign markets of Japan and France stagnated or declined. The bulk of the borrowing from China is for the SGR.

“A feature of the Chinese’ modus operandi you may have noticed is how quickly they can deliver the economic asset to specifications. This has meant that the asset’s cost is partly mitigated by how quickly the loan converts to economic benefit from the use of the created asset,” Mr Rotich said.

“A good example of this is the rapid construction and likely completion (ahead of schedule) of the SGR project.”

Experts agree that Kenya may have to extend repayment period for most especially when the Eurobond matures in 2024. Longer repayment periods mean more interest on the loans.