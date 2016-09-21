Vivo opens 23m-litre fuel storage tank

By GITONGA MARETE

Vivo Energy Kenya yesterday commissioned a diesel storage tank with a capacity of 23 million litres at its Shimanzi terminal, Mombasa, increasing the company’s storage capacity to 53 million litres.

The oil dealer also opened a five-million litre tank for petrol, increasing storage capacity of the product to 29 million litres.

“Additional storage will enable Vivo Energy to support its retail business, which has witnessed a 54 per cent growth over the past three years. It also increases flexibility to support inland markets like Uganda,” said managing director Polycarp Igathe, adding that the company would also save on shipping demurrage costs as fewer fuel tanker discharges will be required.

“Increasing diesel storage to this amount is a sign of growth in the industry with increased volumes being witnessed at service stations, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. Vivo Energy is supporting this increased growth through this investment in fuel storage,” he said in Mombasa yesterday.